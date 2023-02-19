The countries of the European Union (EU) are the army of Ukraine, because the current conflict is a threat to all European security and threatens the viability of Europe. This was announced on February 19 by the head of the EU Foreign Service, Josep Borrell.

During his speech at a security conference in Munich, Borrell urged those in the audience to applaud Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky less and instead to supply him with more weapons.

“We are the army of Ukraine, because this war is a challenge to our security, an existential challenge. Ukraine gets enough weapons, but little ammunition,” said the top European diplomat.

Earlier in the day, Borrell said that Ukraine had already become a member of the European family, it only remained to “institutionalize this decision.”

On February 16, members of the European Parliament (EP) voted against amendments to the resolution on Ukraine calling for peace and negotiations and warning against the danger of nuclear conflict. As a result, a resolution was adopted calling on the EU countries to increase and accelerate the supply of “all types of weapons” to Ukraine, including fighter jets, helicopters and missile systems.

On February 9, a group of MEPs from various countries stated in an address to the European Commission that peaceful relations with Russia are in the strategic interests of the European Union. They asked about Europe’s readiness to start peace talks with Moscow and immediately end all military and financial support for Ukraine.

On February 11, the President of Ukraine admitted that a number of world leaders see the country as part of the EU only after 10 years. Kyiv has already been predicted that another 30 or 50 years may pass before joining, the Ukrainian leader added.

At the same time, on February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated that world leaders were not trying to convince Ukraine to return to peace talks. According to him, Western leaders refused to negotiate, and also forced the Kiev regime to withdraw from the negotiation process at the very moment when there was still an opportunity to end it politically.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

