Borrell dispelled the smoke screen of “non-participation” of the EU in the Ukrainian conflict – News

February 20, 2023, 10:46 – BLiTZ – News

Political scientist Yuriy Svetov commented on the call of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to increase the supply of ammunition and weapons to Kyiv.

The expert called it strange that the head of European diplomacy is “engaged in supplying Ukraine with shells” instead of the commissars responsible for industry or defense.

“This suggests that they all really want to lean against the confrontation with Russia, to loudly declare themselves in the firm belief that Ukraine is about to win, and our army will be defeated,” noted journalist in the material for “360”. In this case, the West will be able to talk about “its involvement in the victory,” he said.

The author drew attention to the fact that it is quite expensive to establish a conveyor production of shells. Businessmen are afraid that they will do it, but after the completion of the special operation, Russia “will not need everything.” “Therefore, they are being assured that NATO will begin rearmament and create stocks of weapons: “Just don’t worry, just give these shells right now,” Svetov explained.

He also pointed out that Borrell called the European Union “the army of Ukraine.” “These are no longer hints, but direct statements,” the media representative emphasized. According to him, Brussels “is escalating every day.”

“European politicians create a smoke screen from the words that they are not participants in the conflict, but just help. But in fact, they have long become direct participants,” the speaker concluded.

