Borrell: Kosovo committed to immediately start negotiations on self-government of Serbian communities

March 19 - BLiTZ. After reaching agreements between Belgrade and Pristina, representatives of the self-proclaimed Kosovo undertook to start negotiations with the Serb communities living in the state on the issue of self-government.

According to the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, Belgrade and Pristina have made a commitment to start negotiations on changing relations for the better for the Serbian communities living in Kosovo.

Earlier, we recall, it was reported that on the eve between the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and the Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Kosovo Albina Kurti, negotiations were held to resolve the events in Kosovo.

