Ukraine receives enough weapons, but little ammunition. This was announced on Sunday, February 19, by the head of the foreign policy service of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, speaking at conferences for security in Munich.

He stressed that the EU must solve this problem within weeks. According to Borrell, an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held on March 6-7 to coordinate the supply of additional weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

“We must quickly increase and accelerate military deliveries to Ukraine. Ukraine is in a critical situation in terms of ammunition, this problem should be solved within weeks,” Borrell said.

According to him, this problem cannot be solved by joint purchases of ammunition, as any orders will end up at the end of the long list that the EU countries have already placed. In this regard, Borrell called for the use of stocks that the EU member states already have, noting that later they will make up for everything through joint supplies.

A day earlier, Reuters reported that the EU foreign ministers were going to discuss the idea of ​​joint purchases of 155 mm NATO shells on February 20. It is noted that the European Union intends to join forces with the bloc’s defense industry in order to accelerate and increase the production of ammunition needed by Ukraine.

On the same day, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that many countries found they did not have serviceable tanks to hand over to Kyiv. In addition, ammunition stocks were also insufficient. As Wallace noted, NATO countries “had to realize with pain” that their armies had been depleted over the past 30 years.

On February 15, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Kyiv was apparently running out of ammunition. He admitted that this would force the Kyiv authorities to retreat. Otherwise, according to McGregor, the Ukrainian troops will simply be destroyed.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

