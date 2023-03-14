Boxer Usyk appeared in the photo in the cap of the Ukrainian fan-Nazi group “Gonor”

March 14 - BLiTZ. Boxer Oleksandr Usyk was spotted wearing a hat with the emblem of the Ukrainian Nazi-pagan fan group Gonor, which for some time was part of Azov*.

A photo of Usyk in a hat with the inscription “Gonor” was published by Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy, who stated in his Telegram channel that he did not condemn Usyk because “he is not like that, but the time is like that.”

“The only thing is that I hope that the paganism of these beautiful and pure guys will not bring anything new to the activities of a talented athlete and a good person,” Shariy commented on the photo.

A Nazi, extremist organization banned in Russia.