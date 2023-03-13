Boy beaten in Moscow school remains in serious condition

A tenth grader who was injured in a fight at a Moscow school in Novokosino is now in serious condition. This was announced on Monday, March 13, by the mother of the victim, Tatyana, in an interview with Izvestia.

The boy recognizes his parents and is already able to speak, but his condition remains serious. The father of the child added that after a school fight, his son will have scars on his face for life.

The teenager’s parents said they wanted to write a new statement against the participant in the conflict, because he had not previously been assigned a measure of restraint.

“I understand that they have not done anything and are not going to do anything. But today I’m waiting another day – what they will answer. And on the basis of the received answer, we will decide,” said the boy’s mother Tatyana.

Earlier that day, it became known that a tenth-grader who was injured in a fight is conscious, but cannot walk, his rehabilitation could last up to six months.

On Saturday, March 11, the boy underwent surgery. The father said that the intervention was complex and lasted three hours.

The incident occurred on the morning of March 9 at the Novokosino School in the east of the capital. The conflict between two students of the 10th grade flared up due to the fact that one insulted the parents of the other. As a result of the fight, one of the teenagers was hospitalized with a head injury.

School director Viktor Dyachkov told Izvestia that the conflict arose because of the correspondence of schoolchildren in a chat. The students were separated by teachers and other guys, after which an ambulance was called. Dyachkov added that the school administration is in constant contact with all participants in the fight. An official investigation is also being conducted at the educational institution.