bpsc 69th combined integrated pt exam vacancy increased apply online axs

BPSC 69th PT Exam: The vacancy of BPSC 69th Integrated Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination has increased by 33 posts and it has increased from 346 to 379. Its online application will start from Saturday, July 15, which will continue till August 5. This exam is being taken in an integrated manner for four different exams taken so far. Under the new vacancies, the posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jail Superintendent, Assistant Registrar Cooperation Committees and Deputy Superintendent of Police Operations have been included in the integrated examination while the number of vacancies of Superintendent Prohibition, Production and Registration Service has been increased. According to the exam calendar, this exam is likely to be held on 30 September. The PT result will be out on 15th November and the main exam is likely to be held from 9th to 16th December.