BPSC 69th PT: BPSC preliminary exam on September 30, there will be negative marking, know how will be the question paper

The online application for BPSC 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination will start from 15th July. The last date for online application is August 5. This will be the first examination, in which the preliminary examination of many examinations of similar nature will be taken together, including 69th Combined Competitive Examination, Financial Administrative Officer, Child Development Project Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Technical. According to the exam calendar, this exam is likely to be held on 30 September. The PT result will be out on 15th November and the main exam is likely to be held from 9th to 16th December.

150 questions will have to be answered in 120 minutes

Under the BPSC 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination, negative marking will be applicable in the first Common PT being taken for the four examinations (Combined Competitive Examination, Deputy Superintendent of Police Technical, CDPO and Financial Administrative Officer). The duration of the preliminary examination will be of two hours in which 150 objective type multiple choice questions will be asked. The number of candidates selected for the main examination on the basis of preliminary examination will be 10 times.

Questions will be from these topics

General Science, Contemporary events of national and international importance, History of India and major features of the history of Bihar, General geography, Major geographical divisions of Bihar and its important rivers, Indian polity and economic system, Bihar after independence Major changes in the economy of India, National Movement of India and Bihar’s contribution in it and questions will test General Mental Ability.

minimum qualifying marks

The minimum qualifying marks have also been fixed in both PT and Main exam which will be 40% for General Category, 36.5% for Backward Classes, 34% for Extremely Backward Classes, 32% for SC, ST, Women and Divyang candidates .

Appointment to 346 posts

Detailed instructions regarding advertisement website of the commission www.bpsc.bih.nic.in Has been uploaded on. A total of 346 vacancies will be recruited through this. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease due to the inclusion of requisitions received before the preliminary examination. The exam can be taken in two or more shifts. The examination fee will be Rs 150 for SC, ST, Women and Divyang candidates of Bihar state, while Rs 600 for general and all other categories candidates. Those who do not provide Aadhaar in the application will have to pay Rs 200 as biometric fee.

Age Range

The minimum age limit will be service-wise 20 to 22 years and the maximum age limit will be 37 years for general category, 40 years for BC and EBC and 42 years for SC and ST. There will be only a maximum of five chances to appear in the examinations.

