BPSC 69th PT Exam: BPSC 69th preliminary exam notification released, apply for Common PT from this day

BPSC 69th PT Exam: The online application for BPSC Integrated 69th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination will start from 15th July. The last date for filling the online application is August 5. This will be the first examination in which the preliminary examination of many examinations of similar nature will be taken together, including 69th Combined Competitive Examination, Financial Administrative Officer, Child Development Project Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Technical.
exam on 30 september
According to the exam calendar, this exam is likely to be held on 30 September. PT result will be out on 15th November and main exam is likely to be held from 9th to 16th December. Detailed instructions regarding advertisement website of the commission www.bpsc.bih.nic.in Has been uploaded on. A total of 346 vacancies will be recruited through this. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease due to the inclusion of requisitions received before the preliminary examination. The examination may also be conducted in two or more shifts if the number of applicants appearing in the examination exceeds a limit.
examination fee
The applicant has to pay separate examination fee and biometric fee for appearing in each examination. The examination fee will be Rs 150 for SC, ST, Women and Divyang candidates of Bihar state, while Rs 600 for general and all other categories candidates. At the same time, Rs 200 will have to be paid as biometric fee. However, the candidates who mention Aadhaar number as their identity card in the application will not have to pay the biometric fee.
age limit
The minimum age limit will be service-wise 20 to 22 years and the maximum age limit will be 37 years for general category, 40 years for BC and EBC and 42 years for SC and ST. Government servants will get a maximum of five chances to appear in these examinations after coming into service.
Educational qualification
69th Combined Competitive Examination – Graduate
Financial Administrative Officer and equivalent- A graduate out of Commerce, Economics, Mathematics and Statistics
Child Development Project Officer- Bachelor Degree in Home Science, Psychology, Sociology and Labor & Social Welfare with 50% Marks
Deputy Superintendent of Police Technical- Graduation in one of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Information Technology, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering & Communication, Electrical Engineering with a specialty in Electronic Communication
69th Combined Competitive Exam Vacancy
post vacancy
District Commander-1
State Tax Assistant Commissioner-3
Junior Election Officer – 4
Reed Officer – 2
Bihar Education Service- 2
Superintendent Prohibition-2
District Planning Officer-6
Block Panchayat Raj Officer -29
Revenue Officer & equivalent-168
Block Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer-18
Total – 235
Total vacancy of all the four exams
69th Combined Competitive Examination – 235
Financial Administrative Officer and equivalent – 100
Child Development Project Officer – 10
Deputy Superintendent of Police Technical- 1
Total – 346
Main Exam Syllabus
69th Combined Competitive Examination
Compulsory Subject Marks
General Hindi -100( Qualifying)
General Studies 1- 300 Marks
General Studies 2- 300 Marks
Essay – 300 Elective
Subject – 100 Marks
100 questions objective
CDPO
Compulsory Subject Marks
General Hindi-100(Qualifying)
General Studies 1- 300 Marks
General Studies 2- 300 Marks
Optional subject – 300 marks (one from Home Science, Psychology, Sociology and Labor and Social Welfare)
Financial Administrative Officer and equivalent
Compulsory Subject Marks
General Hindi -100( Qualifying)
General Studies 1- 300 Marks
General Studies 2- 300 Marks
Elective Subject – 300 Marks (One out of Commerce, Economics, Mathematics and Statistics)
deputy superintendent of police technical
Compulsory Subject Marks
General Hindi -100( Qualifying)
General Studies 1- 300 Marks
General Studies 2- 300 Marks
Essay – 300 marks
Elective Subject – 300 Marks (Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Information Technology, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering & Communication, Electrical Engineering with a specialty in Electronic Communication)
personality test
Candidates who qualify in the main written examination of all the appropriate categories will be selected on the basis of interview, which will be of 120 marks.
total marks of merit list
69th Combined Exam – 1020 Marks
CDPO Exam – 1020
Financial Administrative Officer – 1020
Deputy Superintendent of Police Tech-1320
