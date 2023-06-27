BPSC 69th PT Exam: BPSC 69th preliminary exam notification released, apply for Common PT from this day

BPSC 69th PT Exam: The online application for BPSC Integrated 69th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination will start from 15th July. The last date for filling the online application is August 5. This will be the first examination in which the preliminary examination of many examinations of similar nature will be taken together, including 69th Combined Competitive Examination, Financial Administrative Officer, Child Development Project Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Technical.

exam on 30 september

According to the exam calendar, this exam is likely to be held on 30 September. PT result will be out on 15th November and main exam is likely to be held from 9th to 16th December. Detailed instructions regarding advertisement website of the commission www.bpsc.bih.nic.in Has been uploaded on. A total of 346 vacancies will be recruited through this. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease due to the inclusion of requisitions received before the preliminary examination. The examination may also be conducted in two or more shifts if the number of applicants appearing in the examination exceeds a limit.

examination fee

The applicant has to pay separate examination fee and biometric fee for appearing in each examination. The examination fee will be Rs 150 for SC, ST, Women and Divyang candidates of Bihar state, while Rs 600 for general and all other categories candidates. At the same time, Rs 200 will have to be paid as biometric fee. However, the candidates who mention Aadhaar number as their identity card in the application will not have to pay the biometric fee.

age limit

The minimum age limit will be service-wise 20 to 22 years and the maximum age limit will be 37 years for general category, 40 years for BC and EBC and 42 years for SC and ST. Government servants will get a maximum of five chances to appear in these examinations after coming into service.

Educational qualification

69th Combined Competitive Examination – Graduate

Financial Administrative Officer and equivalent- A graduate out of Commerce, Economics, Mathematics and Statistics

Child Development Project Officer- Bachelor Degree in Home Science, Psychology, Sociology and Labor & Social Welfare with 50% Marks

Deputy Superintendent of Police Technical- Graduation in one of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Information Technology, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering & Communication, Electrical Engineering with a specialty in Electronic Communication

69th Combined Competitive Exam Vacancy

post vacancy

District Commander-1

State Tax Assistant Commissioner-3

Junior Election Officer – 4

Reed Officer – 2

Bihar Education Service- 2

Superintendent Prohibition-2

District Planning Officer-6

Block Panchayat Raj Officer -29

Revenue Officer & equivalent-168

Block Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer-18

Total – 235

Total vacancy of all the four exams

69th Combined Competitive Examination – 235

Financial Administrative Officer and equivalent – 100

Child Development Project Officer – 10

Deputy Superintendent of Police Technical- 1

Total – 346

Main Exam Syllabus

69th Combined Competitive Examination

Compulsory Subject Marks

General Hindi -100( Qualifying)

General Studies 1- 300 Marks

General Studies 2- 300 Marks

Essay – 300 Elective

Subject – 100 Marks

100 questions objective

CDPO

Compulsory Subject Marks

General Hindi-100(Qualifying)

General Studies 1- 300 Marks

General Studies 2- 300 Marks

Optional subject – 300 marks (one from Home Science, Psychology, Sociology and Labor and Social Welfare)

Financial Administrative Officer and equivalent

Compulsory Subject Marks

General Hindi -100( Qualifying)

General Studies 1- 300 Marks

General Studies 2- 300 Marks

Elective Subject – 300 Marks (One out of Commerce, Economics, Mathematics and Statistics)

deputy superintendent of police technical

Compulsory Subject Marks

General Hindi -100( Qualifying)

General Studies 1- 300 Marks

General Studies 2- 300 Marks

Essay – 300 marks

Elective Subject – 300 Marks (Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Information Technology, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering & Communication, Electrical Engineering with a specialty in Electronic Communication)

personality test

Candidates who qualify in the main written examination of all the appropriate categories will be selected on the basis of interview, which will be of 120 marks.

total marks of merit list

69th Combined Exam – 1020 Marks

CDPO Exam – 1020

Financial Administrative Officer – 1020

Deputy Superintendent of Police Tech-1320