BPSC Exam: Candidates will be able to apply for all the exams on a single registration, demo online application from today

Candidates will now be able to apply for only one registration for all the examinations of BPSC. BPSC President Atul Prasad said in a tweet on Monday that in the upcoming examinations, such arrangements are being made by the Commission that every time a fresh registration will not have to be done for applying online, but once the registration is done, it will be done. The candidate will get a permanent registration number, by logging in with his ID and password, he will be able to appear in any examination conducted by the commission.

Demo version of One Time Registration launched

But, in this new system, the registration number made during the appointment of teachers will not be valid and it will be applicable from the examinations taken after this examination. This new system is likely to be implemented from the registration done at the time of online application for the Integrated 69th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination (Common PT) starting from 15th July.

Demo Online Application of Integrated 69th PT

Demo online application link for Integrated 69th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination to be conducted by BPSC will be available from Tuesday 11th July to Thursday 13th July. Candidates can practice filling the application form by visiting it so that they do not have any problem in filling the form from 15th July.

There will be more than 39000 restoration in government schools of Bihar, School Education Committee will appoint, know details

Dummy OMR sheet issued for teacher appointment exam

The BPSC on Monday issued dummy OMR sheets for the teacher recruitment exam to be held from August 25 to 28. A total of five dummy OMR sheets have been released on the website of the Commission, which includes qualifying language subjects as well as OMR sheets of General Studies Part I and II and examinations of two more subjects. This has been done for the convenience of the examinees so that they do not fill any column wrongly due to confusion in the examination hall.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2bsYqNVCOI) )hindi news