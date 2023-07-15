BPSC has extended the last date of application for teacher recruitment exam for the second time, now you can fill the form till this date

Patna. Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the last date of application once more for the regular reinstatement of one lakh 70 thousand teachers. The last date for online application issued from June 15 was earlier kept on July 12. Now as the last date is coming closer, the crowd of people filling the applications was also being seen. Suddenly, due to the application of so many people, the matter of BPSC server being down came to the fore. Due to which the candidates who filled up the form were facing huge difficulties.

Applications can be filled till this date

In view of this problem of the candidates, BPSC had extended the last date of application from 12th July to 15th July. Today was the last date for filling the form, but in view of the difficulties faced by the candidates, the commission has again extended the last date for filling the application for the second time. According to the information issued by the commission, till July 19, teacher candidates can fill the form. The last date of application has been extended for the second time. Due to this, those candidates have heaved a sigh of relief, who have not yet filled the form due to any reason. Now teacher candidates can fill up their form till 19th July. Forms can be filled from July 20 to 22 with the same late fee. Joint Secretary cum Controller of Examinations of BPSC has issued an order regarding this.