BPSC Notification: BPSC issued advertisement for recruitment of 1.70 lakh teachers, apply online from June 15

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Notification: BPSC released the advertisement related to the appointment of 1.70 lakh teachers on Tuesday. Online applications will be taken for the teacher appointment exam from June 15 to July 12. The application fee will be Rs 200 for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Women, and Divyang and Rs 750 for general category male and other candidates. The exam is going to be held in August. Advertisement details on BPSC website Available on.

Appearing candidates will also be able to take the exam

At the same time, in the press conference before this, BPSC President Atul Prasad told that appearing candidates will also get a chance to appear in this examination. Till August 31, 2023, those girl students whose qualifying examination has been done or will be done, but the result will not be out, they will also get a chance to participate in the teacher appointment examination.

Appearing candidate will have to give undertaking

The appearing candidate will have to give an undertaking to appear in the teacher appointment examination, in which it will have to be told that his eligibility related examination will be completed by the scheduled date. This opportunity will be available to the candidates appearing in all the desired educational qualification or eligibility test like B.Ed, D.El.Ed, CTET, BTET or STET, whose respective examination is completed by the stipulated date.

If you make a wrong claim, you will be disbarred

In case of wrong claim related to being an appearing candidate, not only the candidature of the candidate will be cancelled, but also he/she can be debarred from appearing in other examinations of the commission.

Result will come in two-three months

Atul Prasad said that efforts will be made to take the exam only on the possible date announced in August. After that the result will be declared in two-three months. By the end of this year, in any case, we will declare the result. BPSC Secretary Ravi Bhushan and Joint Secretary Satyaprakash Sharma were also present on the occasion. The BPSC chairman said that it would be a priority to take the entire exam in one shift.

NCERT based syllabus for secondary and higher secondary

Primary school teacher candidates have to teach books based on SCERT syllabus. Therefore, the questions asked in their appointment test will be asked from them only. The syllabus for classes IX to XII in state schools is basically based on NCERT syllabus. Therefore, only questions based on NCERT syllabus will be asked for the appointment of teachers of secondary and higher secondary schools.

Preparation of only one main paper for one post

Only one main paper has to be prepared for one post. Those who have applied for two posts, only they will have to prepare for two papers. You can fill the form in the subject from which you have passed the qualifying examination. There are only three parts including accountancy, in which those taking any part can apply.

Only 120 questions will be asked in the main paper instead of 150.

In the pre-announced exam format, there were to be 150 questions in the main paper, which were to be solved in two hours. The time will still be two hours only, but the number of questions has been reduced to 120. Earlier out of 150, 100 questions were to be asked from knowledge based and 50 questions were to be asked from general intelligence, now out of 120, 80 questions will be asked from knowledge.

Cut off date will be different

There will be separate cut off date for the age and qualification of the candidates. August 1, 2023 for age, while August 31, 2023 will be the cut-off date for qualification. Provisions like allowing appearing candidates to sit in the examination and keeping separate cut offs for age and educational qualification will be considered for adoption in other upcoming examinations including civil services. Reservation Certificate, EWS Certificate, Creamy Layer Certificate and Domicile Certificate will have to be submitted at the time of online application only.

