BPSC Recruitment: New update regarding teacher appointment, now disability certificates of these hospitals will be valid

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has amended the advertisement issued for the recommendation of appointment to the posts of school teachers in Bihar. BPSC has said that disability certificate can be made from any government medical college and hospital in the state. For example, disability certificate issued from PMCH, NMCH, DMCH, SKMCH, JLNMCH, IGIMS etc. will be valid. The rest will remain the same in the advertisement published on 30th May.

change in guideline

On the other hand, earlier, regarding the appointment of school teachers, a guideline was issued by the department regarding the validity of certificates for those who take advantage of reservation in different categories. Under which only disability certificates issued from IGIMS and PMCH would have been valid, but now this rule has been amended. Now disability certificate of any government medical college and hospital will be valid.

Creamy layer certificate is mandatory for extremely backward class candidates

The government has directed that caste certificate, permanent residence certificate of married women issued in the name and address of their father will be valid only. Non-creamy layer certificate is mandatory for backward, extremely backward class candidates must have non-creamy layer certificate. On the other hand, female candidates will have to give a non-creamy layer certificate issued in the name and address of the father.

Biometric fees will have to be paid for each post

Along with this, candidates will have to deposit Rs 200 as biometric fee for each post and separate reservation category wise fee. Under this, a fee of Rs 750 will be charged for general candidates, Rs 200 for SC-ST, Rs 200 for all reserved-unreserved category women candidates.

Online application from 15th June

According to BPSC, online applications will be taken for teacher recruitment from June 15. And the last date to apply is July 12. The exam will be held on 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th of August.

will get this much salary

Salary has also been fixed in the advertisement for teacher recruitment issued by the Bihar Public Service Commission. According to the recruitment advertisement, the basic salary for teachers from one to five is Rs 25 thousand per month and other allowances. Similarly, basic pay of Rs 31,000 and other admissible allowances will be given to teachers of classes nine to ten, and basic pay of Rs 32,000 per month and admissible allowances to teachers of class 11th and 12th. According to the rules, the permanent and new pension scheme will be applicable.

