BPSC Result: Project manager recruitment exam result released, 23 candidates successful in economically weaker section

Patna. Bihar Public Service Commission has released the result of Project Manager Main (Written) Exam 2020. These candidates have appeared in the BPSC Project Manager Recruitment Examination, they can check their results by visiting the Commission’s website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. These successful candidates will now be invited for interview.

The exam was held in October

According to the notice issued by BPSC, under advertisement number 02/2020, the Project Manager Main (Written) Competitive Examination was organized on 22 October 2022 and 28 October 2022 in Patna Location Examination Centers. A total of 218 candidates have been declared successful in this examination. These successful candidates will be called for interview later. Candidates can check their roll number from the direct link given here.

Provision has been made for amendment

The Commission has said in its notice that due to any clerical/typing mistake, the result may be amended. Among these successful candidates, 86 in unreserved category, 23 in economically weaker section, SC, 33 in ST3 and OBC category and 41 in OBC category and total 218 candidates have been declared successful.