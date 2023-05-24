BPSC Teacher Recruitment: Advertisement for teacher appointment will be released this month, draft sent to Education Department

BPSC Teacher Recruitment: Advertisement for the appointment of one lakh 70 thousand school teachers in government schools of Bihar from class one to 12th can be issued anytime this month. According to sources, the Bihar Public Service Commission has sent its draft to the Education Department to complete some formalities before releasing the advertisement.

Education department will evaluate the draft

The education department will evaluate this draft. Will see whether this draft is according to the new rules or not. After checking this draft, the education department will send the draft to the Bihar Public Service Commission in a day or two. Actually this exercise is just a ritual. After this Bihar Public Service Commission will issue advertisement for the selection of school teachers. On Wednesday, the officers of the Education Department were seen studying this draft. This time, Bihar Public Service Commission has been given the responsibility for the appointment of teachers of schools in the state.

Three months time will be given for preparation

Candidates will be given three months to prepare and this exam will be taken after 15th of August. BPSC has so far received vacancies for three categories of primary, secondary and higher secondary school teachers. That’s why the process of their appointment is being started now. The appointment of middle school teachers will be considered when the requisition comes for them.

There will be no negative marking in the qualifying language paper

At present, the question paper of the qualifying paper of the language taken for the appointment of teachers of all the three categories will be the same. There will be no negative marking, the qualifying marks for 25 marks in English and 75 marks in Hindi, Bangla and Urdu will not be separate and they will have to bring 30 marks out of 100 coordinatedly. It will be necessary to qualify only in this paper and even after getting more than 30% marks, it will not be included in the merit list. However, the question paper of the mains paper will be different for all the three categories and there will be negative marking. Candidates will be finally selected on the basis of their marks.

