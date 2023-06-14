BPSC Teacher Recruitment: Online application for teacher appointment starts, apply through this link

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment: The online application for the appointment of 1,70,461 school teachers in Bihar started after 12 midnight on Wednesday. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for these posts till July 12. The tentative dates of the exam are 19, 20, 26 and 27 August. Instructions related to filling online application official website of the commission www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ And www.online.bpsc.bihar.gov.in has been uploaded on

The option to edit will remain till before payment

After registering and filling the details of the application, the candidates have also been given the opportunity to edit it, which will be available till the payment of the examination fee. After making the online payment, the candidate can login again at the same time and download the filled application from the download field application section available on the dashboard and keep it safe for future.

Click here to read the detailed instructions issued by the Commission for filling the application

Can apply again if there is a mistake

Those candidates who feel any mistake after filling the online application and also paying the examination fee, such candidates can cancel their earlier application any day before the last date of filling the application. After canceling the application, the candidate can register afresh with the same mobile number and email id and fill the application afresh and complete the application process by paying the examination fee.

Click here to apply

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 200 for SC, ST, women and disabled candidates of all categories and Rs 750 for others. Along with this, candidates also have to deposit Rs 200 as biometric fee for each post.

Age limit ended in BPSC teacher appointment, STET pass candidates also exempted, understand Bihar government’s decision

Appearing candidate will have to give undertaking

The appearing candidate will have to give an undertaking to appear in the teacher appointment examination, in which it will have to be told that his eligibility related examination will be completed by the scheduled date. This opportunity will be available to all the candidates appearing in the desired educational qualification or eligibility test like B.Ed, D.El.Ed, CTET, BTET or STET, whose respective exams are completed by the stipulated date.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLGgkeFANvw)