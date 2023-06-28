BPSSC SI Exam Date: Bihar Police SI and Fire Officer Prelim exam date announced, know when will get admit card

Patna. Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission has announced the exam date for the appointment of Under Inspector and Sub-Divisional Fire Officer (Fire Officer). The prelim exam will be organized by BPSSC on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the designated examination centres. The exam will be conducted in a single shift. Candidates will be given 2 hours to solve the question paper. The timing of the exam has been fixed from 10 am to 12 noon. Candidates have to report at the examination center at 9 am.

Admit card will be issued on June 30

According to the notification issued by BPSSC, the admit cards for the prelim exam of Bihar Police SI and Fire Officer will be issued on June 30. The admit card will be issued through online mode on the official website of BPSSC bpssc.bih.nic.in. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by post. The admit card can be downloaded through online only.

Download admit card like this

To download BPSSC SI and Fire Officer Recruitment Admit Card, you must first go to the official website.

On the home page of the website, a link related to the admit card will appear, click on it.

Now enter the requested details (login credentials) and submit it.

Your admit card will open on the new screen. From there you can download it.

Candidates must compulsorily carry the admit card and a valid identity card along with them to the examination center.

If for some reason you are not able to download the admit card, then on July 13 from 10 am to 5 pm, you can collect duplicate e-admit card from the office of Bihar Police Under Service Commission at 5, Hardinge Road Patna-800001. Can get it.