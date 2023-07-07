BRABU: Last chance for admission, enrollment portal reopened, will be able to apply till July 10

BRABU: BRA Bihar University has given a chance of four days to the candidates deprived of applying for enrollment in PG session 2022-24. On the orders of the Vice Chancellor, the portal will be opened for applications from July 7 to 10. During this, the candidates who have already applied will also be able to amend the application. Hundreds of students of graduation session 2019-22 could not apply for PG due to pending results. They were constantly demanding the Vice Chancellor and other officers to open a portal for applications. These students have been given a chance from 7 to 10 July. President Student Welfare Dr. Abhay Kumar Singh said that students can apply till July 10. At the same time, correction can also be done in the application made earlier. DSW told that this time less students had applied as compared to last year. A large number of students were denied applications due to pending graduation results.

50 percent students took enrollment from the second merit list

In PG session 2022-24, only 50 percent of the students included in the second merit list have enrolled. While releasing the second merit list, the university had given time till Thursday for nomination. The second merit list was issued for about three thousand seats. Even from the first merit list, 1800 students did not take nomination. The second merit list was issued for about 5800 seats. University officials told that about two thousand seats are vacant in various subjects.

In a PG department of the university, a case of charging fee from girl students has come to the fore. It is alleged that apart from taking the fee at the time of enrolment, an additional Rs 1,500 has also been taken into the department’s account. District President of All India Student Federation Mahipal Ojha has complained to the Vice Chancellor along with the receipt of both the fees. Its copy has also been given to DSW and Registrar. Mahipal says that on June 22, a clear order was issued by the university that no fee will be charged from all categories of girl students and SC-ST students. Despite this, fees are being charged in the Department of Zoology. Investigate it and take action.