Brainstorming on big questions regarding the formation of Grand Alliance’s Co-ordination Committee, joint form will be released for dharna

Brainstorming continues on big questions for the formation of the coordination committee of the Grand Alliance, which is important for opposition unity. Currently, the leaders of the seven constituent parties of the state have started discussing its form, but there are many problems in the formation of this committee from the state to the block. The first big question is that how will the chairman of the committee made up of seven parties be selected? What will be the tenure, what will be the powers? How many members will be the form of the committee at the state, district and block level? Obviously, if better formation and operation of such a committee is seen in Bihar, then it will be applicable for opposition unity in the whole country and will become a big base.

Chief office bearers of constituent parties can be included

According to sources, there is talk of including local MLAs, MLCs and chief office bearers of constituent parties in this committee. The incidents so far show that there is better coordination in the state level coordination committee formed for political parties. As soon as there is talk of forming such a committee at the district, block or local level, the coordination deteriorates. The result of this is visible on a large scale in the elections.

Co-ordination committee’s aim is better performance in elections

In such a situation, the basic purpose of forming the coordination committee of the Grand Alliance is to perform better in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and then in the 2025 assembly elections. Collecting maximum votes against BJP and winning more candidates has to play a major role in the formation of the government. It will be the responsibility of all the constituent parties to form the Co-ordination Committee to be formed for the better execution of such an important event.

Joint form of Grand Alliance will be issued for the protest to be held on June 15

Against the policies of the central government across the state, there will be a sit-in demonstration of the grand alliance at the district headquarters on June 15. A meeting of the Grand Alliance will be held on Thursday regarding this, in which a joint form of the Grand Alliance will be issued regarding the protest. This will be distributed among the people in the districts and the things related to increased unemployment and inflation in the nine years of the central government will be conveyed to the people.

PM Narendra Modi will visit Bihar after June 15, BJP’s public meeting will be held in Patna on June 6

Started from the districts to form co-ordination committee

There has been a discussion for a long time about the formation of a co-ordination committee in the Grand Alliance, regarding which it has been decided in the recent meeting that at the district level, the district presidents and secretaries of all the parties associated with the Grand Alliance will hold regular meetings and also with the people. See you together. In which there will be a discussion regarding the strategy of the grand alliance and the shortcomings of the central government. According to the sources, all the parties will work together at the district level in the same way. After this, very soon a coordination committee will be formed at the state level as well, in which one person from each party will be involved.