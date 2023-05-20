Breaking News : 55-year-old woman killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur, Maharashtra

55-year-old woman killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

A 55-year-old woman died in a tiger attack on Saturday in Saoli forest range of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. Giving this information, the Forest Officer said that in 2023, this is the eighth such incident in this area. The forest officer said that the saliva test of the wild animal on the woman’s body would confirm whether it was a tiger or a leopard. According to Forest Range Officer PG Virutkar, Pramila Rohankar, a resident of Wagholi Booti in Saoli tehsil, had gone to the field when a tiger attacked her. He said that this is the eighth death due to tiger attack in Saoli forest range of the district since January.

IAF grounds entire fleet of MIG-21s

Indian Air Force has decided to stop the flight of MiG-21. According to a report, after this decision, the MiG-21 will not be able to fly in any major of the Indian Air Force.

Prime Minister Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

CBI files charge sheet against Jagdish Tytler in Pul Bangash Gurdwara fire case

CBI files charge sheet against Jagdish Tytler of Congress in Pul Bangash Gurdwara fire case in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

PM Modi met Joe Biden in G7 meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden in the G7 meeting. The two heads of state hugged each other.

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee reached CBI office

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reached CBI office in Kolkata. The CBI had sent summons to him for questioning in the Kuntal Ghosh Patra case. Abhishek Banerjee will move the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order allowing the ED and the CBI to interrogate him in the Kuntal Ghosh letter case.

Roofs of several barracks of CRPF camp damaged due to strong wind in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur

Roofs of several barracks of CRPF battalion camp were damaged due to strong wind in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. The detailed assessment of the damage caused in this incident has not been done yet, but there has been a loss of about Rs 30 lakh. 10 jawans have been injured and their treatment is going on.

782 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in India

After the arrival of 782 new cases of corona virus infection in India in one day, the number of people infected so far in the country has increased to 4,49,85,705. At the same time, the number of patients under treatment in the country has come down to 8,675.

Sameer Wankhede reaches CBI office for questioning in Aryan Khan drugs case

Former Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede has reached CBI office for questioning in Aryan Khan drugs case.

#WATCH , Mumbai: Former Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede arrives at the CBI office, for questioning in connection with a case related to Aryan Khan drugs on cruise case. pic.twitter.com/UWkj4TGRJu

UDF protests on completion of 2 years of Pinarayi Vijayan government

On the completion of 2 years of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the United Democratic Front (UDF) protested against corruption, atrocities against women and price hike.

#WATCH , Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: United Democratic Front (UDF) holds protest over corruption, atrocities against women and price hike, as Pinarayi Vijayan govt completes 2 years pic.twitter.com/ArJsIQ3zh8

Modi discusses increasing trade and defense cooperation with PM Pham Minh Singh of Vietnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and discussed expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, defense and energy. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 group summit in Hiroshima.

Tigress released in Rajaji National Park, Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav released a tigress in Motichur range of Rajaji National Park.

#WATCH , Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav release a tigress in Rajaji National Park’s Motichur Range. pic.twitter.com/V2GiCrz0gO

PM Modi holds meeting with President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol. India and the Republic of Korea share great friendship and deep cultural ties. Today’s conversation focused on ways to further strengthen this friendship in key development sectors.

The doors of the fourth Kedar Lord Rudranath were opened for the devotees

The doors of Lord Rudranath, the fourth Kedar located in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, have been opened today for the darshan of the devotees. A large number of devotees reached Rudranath Dham on the first day of opening of the doors.

PM Modi unveils a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima. After that he met the people of the Indian community. PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol. During this, PM Modi said, even today the world trembles on hearing the name of Hiroshima. In this visit to the G7 Summit, I have had the privilege of unveiling the statue of revered Mahatma Gandhi first. Today the world is fighting the battle of climate change and terrorism. The ideal of Pujya Bapu is the best way to win the battle with climate change. His lifestyle has been a perfect example of respect, coordination and dedication towards nature.

NIA raids in Pulwama and other districts of Jammu and Kashmir

NIA raids are going on in Pulwama and other districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

#WATCH , J&K: National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids underway in Pulwama. pic.twitter.com/NVW4oTN5d7

