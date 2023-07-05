Breaking News: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet the victim of direct urination

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet the victim of direct urination

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet the victim of the direct urination incident and his family at CM House in Bhopal tomorrow.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet the victim of Sidhi urination incident and his family tomorrow at CM House in Bhopal.(File pic) pic.twitter.com/7BeFU85v2U

Former MP Komatireddy elected member of BJP National Executive Committee

BJP National President JP Nadda has appointed former MP Komatireddy Raja Gopal Reddy as a member of BJP’s National Executive Committee. This appointment will come into force with immediate effect. This information was given by BJP National General Secretary.

Bhasha Bhavan of Kolkata National Library renamed as Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee

The Bhasha Bhawan of the Kolkata National Library was renamed as Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Bhasha Bhavan. The Government of India has issued a letter regarding this.

Kolkata | Bhasha Bhavan of Kolkata National Library renamed Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Bhasha Bhavan: Government of India pic.twitter.com/PipXv6S3cO

Amit Shah reached Chhattisgarh on a two-day tour

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrived at Raipur airport in Chhattisgarh on a two-day visit to the state. During his visit, he is expected to hold meetings with senior BJP leaders in the poll-bound state.

#WATCH , Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah arrives at Chhattisgarh’s Raipur airport on a two-day visit to the stateDuring his visit, he is expected to hold meetings with senior leaders of BJP in the poll-bound state. pic.twitter.com/yv8DWmZfhS

Eknath Shinde faction meeting in the middle of the war between uncle and nephew in NCP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of his quota ministers amid the ongoing war between uncle and nephew in NCP. This meeting will be held at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Sameer Wankhede will not be arrested till July 20, big relief from Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has extended the interim relief from arrest granted to former Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede till 20 July.

Extortion case | Bombay High Court extends interim relief from arrest granted to former Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, till 20th July. (file photo) pic.twitter.com/c0w5kutcB6

Kerala CM writes to Civil Aviation Minister seeking chartered flight to Gulf country

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia requesting authorization to operate chartered flights from Gulf countries to Kerala during Onam festival from August 15 to September 15.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia requesting authorization for the operation of chartered flights from Gulf countries to Kerala during the Onam festival from 15th August to 15th September pic.twitter.com/f4jM1mgzTO

15 students injured as school bus overturns in Andhra Pradesh

Fifteen students were injured when a school bus overturned in Pamidimaru village of Palandu district of Andhra Pradesh today.

#WATCH , 15 students were injured after a school bus overturned in Pamidimarru village of Palandu district in Andhra Pradesh, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/XcdGM1JTvh

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Gorakhpur railway station redevelopment on July 7

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station on 7th July. The redevelopment of the station will be done at a cost of about Rs 2 crore. 498 crores and will provide world class passenger amenities.

Ajit Pawar reached Election Commission regarding NCP and party symbol, Sharad faction also knocked on the door

Ruckus continues in Maharashtra NCP. Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar faction have approached the Election Commission regarding their respective issues. Ajit Pawar has filed a petition claiming NCP and party symbol, on the other hand Jayant Patil of Sharad Pawar faction has filed a disqualification petition against all 9 rebel MLAs including Ajit Pawar.

Election Commission of India has received a petition from Ajit Pawar staking claim to Nationalist Congress Party and party symbol. The commission has also received a caveat from Jayant Patil that they have initiated disqualification process against 9 MLAs: Sources pic.twitter.com/Flqqn0ojph

Firing outside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court

Firing outside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, firing took place after an argument between lawyers.

The incident of firing has come to light in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court complex. There is no report of any injury. This happened due to an argument between the lawyers regarding some matter. Police present at the spot: Delhi Police official pic.twitter.com/nGivQhw0jg

G Kishan Reddy did not attend the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi

G Kishan Reddy did not attend the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi.

SC extends interim protection to activist Teesta Setalvad in post-Godhra train accident riots case

The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection of social activist Teesta Setalvad in the post-Godhra train accident riots case.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez reaches Delhi’s Patiala House Court in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez reached Delhi’s Patiala House Court in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

#WATCH Actress Jacqueline Fernandez reached Delhi’s Patiala House Court in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/GCRgBjdIAT

Bulldozer will run at the house of the accused of ‘direct urination’

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the bulldozer will run at the house of the accused of ‘direct urination’

#WATCH , Sidhi viral video: Madhya Pradesh HM Narottam Mishra, says "The BJP government has taken action against the accused. The accused (Pravesh Shukla) was arrested last night and encroachment will be bulldozed" pic.twitter.com/iLTFbRvUmo

4 people arrested for having links with ISIS, sent to custody

The anti-terror agency arrested them after conducting searches at five locations in Mumbai, Thane and Pune in Maharashtra and claimed they were part of an ISIS module. Special Public Prosecutor Sandeep Sadavarte, appearing for the central probe agency, told the court that the accused allegedly had active links with ISIS and were trying to instigate vulnerable youths to further the anti-India agenda of the global terrorist organisation. Was doing.

Woman’s body found inside a gunny bag on the beach in Mumbai’s Worli area

Dead body of a woman found inside a gunny bag on the seashore in Mumbai’s Worli area.

Israel carries out fierce attack in Jenin city, 10 Palestinians confirmed killed, more than 100 injured

The Israeli army has carried out the worst attack in the last 20 years in the city of Jenin in the West Bank area of ​​Palestine. The Israeli army has declared a comprehensive campaign against terrorism. So far 10 Palestinians have been confirmed killed in this attack, while more than 100 people have been injured.

Parvesh Shukla, accused of urinating on a tribal man, in custody

Pravesh Shukla, accused of urinating on a tribal man, has been taken into custody by the Madhya Pradesh police. A case has been registered against him under IPC sections 294, 504 and SC-ST Act. Siddhi’s ASP Anju Lata Patle has said that we have taken Pravesh Shukla into custody. Further legal action will be taken in this matter.

#WATCH , Sidhi viral video: Madhya Pradesh police takes accused Pravesh Shukla into custody. Earlier a case was registered against him under sections 294,504 IPC and SC/ST Act. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/DY3hJCR64O

Four killed, five injured in a car accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Four killed and five injured in a car accident in Thanamandi area of ​​Rajouri, the injured are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Associated Hospital, Rajouri.

J&K | Four died and five sustained injuries after a car met with an accident in the Thanamandi area of ​​Rajouri. The injured are under treatment at Government Medical College & Associated Hospital in Rajouri: Dr Mehmood Hussain Bajar, Medical Superintendent, GMC, Rajouri pic.twitter.com/XZmgcWs5zN

