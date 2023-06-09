Breaking News: CM Shivraj Singh expressed grief over the death of a girl who fell in a borewell

CM Shivraj Singh expressed grief over the death of the girl who fell in the borewell

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the death of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Mungawali village of Sehore district. The girl was pulled out of the borewell after three days, but her life could not be saved.

#WATCH , Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoles the death of the 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Mungaoli village of Sehore district. The operation to rescue the girl continued for two days. pic.twitter.com/2nyVBUatuI

Bilateral talks between President Draupadi Murmu and President of Serbia

President Draupadi Murmu and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic held delegation level talks in Serbia today. The two Presidents discussed important aspects of India-Serbia bilateral relations and global and regional issues of common interest.

#WATCH , We also resolved to build further on our long-standing bilateral ties, especially in trade and investment, science and technology, including information and digital technologies, and to promote people-to-people contacts further. We agreed to strengthen our coordination… pic.twitter.com/xPqRIUpAmE

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets victims of anti-Sikh riots

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met the victims of anti-Sikh riots in Tilak Vihar area.

Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met the victims of anti-Sikh riots in Tilak Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/Q71WHx62LH

After the train accident in Balasore, the movement of vehicles started on the railway lines.

After the train accident in Balasore, the movement of vehicles has started from the railway lines. Repair works have been completed. Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, CPRO of South Eastern Railway said, 646 people have been given compensation so far in the train accident.

Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held on July 8.

West Bengal Election Commissioner Rajeev Sinha said that the panchayat elections in the state will be held on July 8. He also told that the election will be held in a single phase.

West Bengal Panchayat election will take place on 8th July. The election will take place in a single phase: Rajiva Sinha, State Election Commissioner pic.twitter.com/Lrye8zyEfX

Several people including children injured in knife attack in France, attacker arrested

An assailant attacked with a knife on Thursday in a town in the Alps region in France, injuring several people, including children.

Court sent Manoj Sane, accused of murdering live-in partner, to police custody till June 16

Maharashtra’s Mira-Bhayander Court has sent accused Manoj Sane to police custody till June 16. The accused was arrested last night after allegedly killing his 32-year-old live-in partner.

Bomb explodes during cleaning of godown in Punjab, no casualty reported

A low-intensity explosion occurred during cleaning of a goods godown near Ludhiana Court Complex in Punjab. A glass bottle exploded due to a fire in the garbage. There is no information about any casualties or injuries.

16 bullets entered and came out of gangster Jeeva’s body, postmortem report came out

It has been told by King George’s Medical University that according to the postmortem report of gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva, the entry and exit of 16 bullets shows that 8 bullets were fired. 6 bullets hit his chest and 2 hit his hand. He was brought dead to Balrampur hospital.

India-Bangladesh border conference to be held in Delhi from June 11

India and Bangladesh will hold their biennial border-level talks later this week during which the two sides will discuss several issues related to cross-border crime and steps to be taken for better coordination between their security agencies. This information has been given by official sources.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls up NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has called a meeting on 23 June. He called me and invited me. He has invited the opposition leaders of the country. I’ll go there.

#WATCH , NCP chief Sharad Pawar says, "CM Nitish Kumar has called a meeting on 23rd June. He called me up and extended an invitation. He has invited the opposition leaders of the country. I will go there. He has extended the invitation keeping in mind the necessity to work… pic.twitter.com/dERBMNtRXk

Air India flight reached its destination San Francisco

In an emergency, the Air India aircraft landed in Russia’s Magadan city has reached its destination San Francisco. Air India said all passengers arriving in San Francisco are being provided assistance, including completion of evacuation formalities.

Interim stay on arrest of Sameer Wankhede extended till June 23

The Bombay High Court has extended the period of interim stay on the arrest of Sameer Wankhede till June 23 in the extortion and bribery case.

Seven killed, two injured after truck overturns on a vehicle in Madhya Pradesh

Seven people were killed and two injured when a truck overturned on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district on Thursday. Sidhi Superintendent of Police Dr. Ravindra Singh said that the accident took place between 9.30 am to 10 am on the Sidhi-Tikri road near Dol village.

India is making a significant impact on the economy, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said that a large part of the world now sees India as a developing partner. India is making a significant impact on the economy, which has also been acknowledged by the world. The ‘Global South’ sees India as a reliable partner.

RBI did not make any change in interest rates, repo rate remains at 6.50%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

56-year-old live-in partner kills woman in Mumbai

In Mumbai, a 56-year-old man killed his live-in partner and then cut the body into pieces with a saw. Police sources are quoting the news that the person used to boil the pieces of live in partner’s dead body in a pressure cooker to eliminate the stench.

FIR lodged at IP Estate Police Station on Rajasekhar’s complaint

An FIR was registered at the IP Estate Police Station on the complaint of YVVJ Rajasekhar, Special Secretary, Delhi Government. The FIR states that IAS officer (AGMUT 2007) Udit Prakash Rai committed forgery in PARS (Performance Appraisal Report Rules) by making manual entries and signatures of the reporting/reviewing officers himself and deliberately writing PARS through SPARROW portal. avoided.

Air India flight made emergency landing in Russia leaves for San Francisco

A Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight that made an emergency landing in the remote Russian city of Magadan on Thursday took off for its destination with all 232 passengers on board. An official said that the plane had to make an emergency landing in the remote Magadan city of Russia after an engine failure.

Beach cleaning on the occasion of World Ocean Day 2023

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju participated in the beach cleaning program on the occasion of World Ocean Day 2023. The event was organized in Chennai after which Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that on the occasion of World Oceans Day, various organizations led by the Ministry of Earth Sciences have gathered here to not only clean the beaches but also to give this message. How to keep our oceans and coastal areas clean and sustainable.

#WATCH , Chennai, Tamil Nadu: As today is World Ocean Day, Union Earth Science Minister Kiren Rijiju participates in beach cleaning program at Besant Nagar Beach pic.twitter.com/8IEUFwjVPm

Section 144 imposed in Kolhapur after violence

After the violence in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Section 144 is in force in the city and internet has been shut down. The violence took place in protest against the alleged posting of objectionable status on social media.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Section 144 imposed in Kolhapur and internet shutdown following violence in Kolhapur. The violence took place in protest against the alleged posting of objectionable status on social media. pic.twitter.com/mfk13LCEpo

2.5 year old girl fell in borewell

The rescue operation by the Army and NDRF is still going on to save a 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell while playing on June 6 in Mungavali village of Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

Pakistani drone recovered

In a joint search operation on 7 June, BSF personnel and Punjab Police in Amritsar recovered a Pakistani drone that had violated Indian airspace near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar.

Punjab | In a joint search operation on June 7, BSF troops in Amritsar and Punjab police recovered a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar. (Pic credits – BSF Punjab’s Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/lPedyGsZvQ

CP Rai will join Congress today

Senior Samajwadi Party leader CP Rai is going to join Congress today. The program will be held in Lucknow, the capital of UP, from 2.30 pm.

Instructions to immediately increase security in district courts

Uttar Pradesh’s Special Director General of Police, Law and Order Prashant Kumar has issued an order directing all district superintendents of police to immediately increase security in all district courts. Let us tell you that Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, a notorious gangster of western Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead in broad daylight in the district court premises of the capital on Wednesday.

Section-144 implemented in Kanpur city

Anand Prakash Tiwari (Joint CP Law and Order, Kanpur) said that Section-144 has been implemented in Kanpur city after the firing incident in the Lucknow court premises. Section-144 has been implemented in Kanpur city. The purpose of which is to maintain law and order.

At least 6 laborers killed after being hit by a goods train in the yard of Jajpur Road railway station

Odisha CMO said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep sorrow over the death of 6 laborers engaged in railway work at Jajpur Road station and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the families of the deceased. The CM ordered to provide proper treatment to the two people injured in the accident. Let us tell you that at least 6 laborers died after being run over by a goods train in the yard of Jajpur Road railway station in Odisha. 2 others were seriously injured.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait reiterated the support of wrestlers

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on Wednesday that he and his organization will continue their support for the wrestlers. The wrestlers have agreed to postpone their protest till June 15 after meeting Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.