Breaking News: Curfew relaxed in Imphal from 5 am to 6 pm on July 3

Curfew relaxed in Imphal from 5 am to 6 pm on 3rd July

Curfew will be relaxed from 5 am to 6 pm on July 3 in all areas of Imphal West district of Manipur.

Manipur | Curfew will be relaxed on 3rd July from 5 am to 6 pm in all areas of Imphal West district.

People’s Front and Kuki Organization decided to remove blockade on NH2

UPF spokesperson Aaron Kipgen and KNO spokesperson Selen Haokip said, in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s deep concern for restoring peace and harmony in Manipur, the United People’s Front and the Kuki National Organization have organized a protest march at Kangui (Kangpokpi) on NH2. ) has decided to lift the blockade immediately. So that there can be uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the state. Both said, the decision was taken after extensive consultations with civil society organisations, village heads, youth and women leaders on several occasions.

Manipur | Keeping in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's deep concern to restore peace and harmony in the State and alleviate the plight of people in general, United People's Front and Kuki National Organization have decided to lift the blockade at Kangui (Kangpokpi) on NH2…

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inspected the ground situation in the hills

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi from Khammam in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting in Khammam, Telangana. He said, when we raised the issue of farmers in Parliament, TRS fully helped BJP. Whatever Narendra Modi wants, your Chief Minister does because the remote control of your Chief Minister is in the hands of Prime Minister Modi.

NCP leader Dr Jitendra Awhad elected Leader of Opposition after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion

After the rebellion of Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra, NCP leader Dr Jitendra Awhad has been made the Leader of Opposition. On being appointed as the Leader of the Opposition, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said, “The day has just begun, we will think about it and whatever happens, we will take a decision accordingly.”

#WATCH , Mumbai, Maharashtra: Dr Jitendra Awhad, NCP leader on being appointed as the Leader of the Opposition, says, "The day has just started, we will think about it and whatever happens we will take decision accordingly…"

Ajit Pawar was angry for a long time, claims Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on taking oath as NCP leader Ajit Pawar as the second Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in Maharashtra said, Ajit Pawar was running angry for a long time. They wanted that they should have an alliance with the BJP but Sharad Pawar did not want to. This is a huge change and the Maha Vikas Aghadi has been shocked.

Ajit Pawar was miffed since sometime, because he wanted NCP to ally with BJP but Sharad Pawar disagreed to it. I welcome the decision of Ajit Pawar… this is a big change and a big setback for NCP and MVA: Ramdas Athawale, Maharashtra Minister on Ajit Pawar joining BJP and taking…

This is not a googly, it is a robbery, says Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar’s rebellion

On Ajit Pawar joining the NDA government in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, this is not googly, this is robbery. This is not a small matter.

Amarnath Yatra: Pilgrim injured after falling from pony, rescued by MRT

Jammu and Kashmir: Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) safely pulled out a pilgrim from Punjab after he fell from a pony near a railpath on his way to the holy cave. He received minor injuries and was taken to CRPF’s Baltal base camp. Three MRTs of CRPF’s Rapid Action Force are stationed on the route to help the pilgrims.

Sharad Pawar left from his residence amidst political game in Maharashtra

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has left from his residence in Pune amid political drama in Maharashtra. Many NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar extended support to the NDA government in Maharashtra today.

Priyanka Chaturvedi spoke on the political developments in Maharashtra – Corrupt MLAs became ministers

Priyanka Chaturvedi spoke on the political developments in Maharashtra – The MLAs who were corrupt are now becoming ministers.

Now we are going to Raj Bhavan with the Chief Minister

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said that now we are going to Raj Bhavan with the Chief Minister. After coming out, will you tell who was with us?

Mumbai: We are going to Raj Bhavan along with CM Shinde. I will tell you after the meeting, says Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant

NCP on the verge of collapse?

A major upheaval can be seen in the politics of Maharashtra today. Ajit Pawar, who offered to resign from the post of Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, held a meeting with supporting MLAs at his residence. After the meeting reached Raj Bhavan with 17 MLAs.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar reached Raj Bhavan, 18 MLAs are also with him

NCP meeting ends at Ajit Pawar’s official residence Devagiri in Mumbai, talks on many issues

Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy holds meeting with party MLAs and MLCs ahead of state assembly session

#WATCH , Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy holds a meeting with party MLAs and MLCs ahead of the state assembly session.

BSP will support UCC, Mayawati said all aspects are being considered

The PWD demolished a Hanuman temple and tomb in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area with a bulldozer.

located at Bhajanpura, Delhi illegal dargah But the action was taken amid tight security. The administration removed the dargah using bulldozers. A large number of security forces have been deployed in the area. At the same time, an illegal temple located in Bhajanpura was also removed after taking action. This action took place on Wazirabad Road of Bhajanpura.

#WATCH Delhi: Public Works Department (PWD) conducts anti-encroachment drive to remove a Hanuman temple and tomb in Bhajanpura area.(Video Source: Delhi Police)

Stones pelted again on Vande Bharat Express, targeted by stone pelters in Karnataka

Vande Bharat train stone pelting incidents are not stopping. On Saturday, July 1, the Dharwad-Bengaluru Express was targeted, with minor damage to window panes of the train. The stone-pelting incident took place near Devangiri railway station. This train was recently flagged off by PM Modi. Railways has started the investigation by registering a case.