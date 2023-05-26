Breaking News: Delhi Police issued traffic advisory regarding the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House

Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory regarding the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House.

In view of the inauguration of the new Parliament House on May 28, special traffic arrangements will be made in the national capital. As per the traffic advisory issued, New Delhi district will be considered as a containment zone. It said that only public transport vehicles, Union Public Service Commission examinees, residents of the area, labeled vehicles and emergency vehicles would be allowed to move in the New Delhi area. The advisory said that Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Talkatora Gol Chakkar, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Gol Post Office Gol Chakkar, Ashok Road, Patel Chowk Gol Chakkar, Ashoka Road, Windsor Place Gol Chakkar, Janpath, MLNP Gol Chakkar, Akbar Road, Gol Methi Gol Chakkar, GKP Gol Chakkar, Teen Murti Marg, Teen Murti Gol Chakkar and Mother Teresa Crescent Road will be considered as regulated areas. It states that only UPSC candidates, bonafide residents of these areas, labeled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move within this zone.

NIA appeals in High Court for Yasin Malik’s death sentence

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved the Delhi High Court seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik (Chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front) in a terror funding case. The trial court had sentenced him to life imprisonment last year.

80 more jail officials transferred in Delhi, weeks after Tillu Tajpuria’s murder

In the latest series of transfer orders issued after gangster Tillu Tajpuria was stabbed to death in Tihar Jail, 80 more jail officials, including five deputy jail superintendents, have been transferred to three jail premises. A senior jail official said that the transfer order was issued on the instructions of Delhi Prison Director Sanjay Beniwal. He said that this is a regular transfer. As per the order, 80 officers have been transferred to three jail complexes – Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini.

6.1 magnitude earthquake in Tokyo, Japan

There is news of a 6.1 magnitude earthquake at around 3.33 pm, 107 km east-southeast of Tokyo, Japan. According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 65 km.

Customs destroys drugs worth Rs 1,500 crore in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the Customs Department destroyed 350 kg of the drug at an incineration plant. Its value has been said to be Rs 1,500 crore. An official said that Mumbai Custom Zone-3 destroyed the drug at ‘Mumbai Waste Management Limited’ in Taloja, Navi Mumbai. During this, a high level drug disposal committee was present there. Deputy Commissioner (Customs) Dr Sridhar Dhumal said that the narcotics destroyed included nine kg of cocaine and 198 kg of methamphetamine and these drugs were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from a fruit consignment in October 2022 at Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

Air India flight returned due to technical fault

Air India flight AI 185 going from Delhi to Vancouver returned to Delhi shortly after take-off due to technical snag. An Air India spokesperson said that the aircraft landed safely back at Delhi airport.

Congress asked 9 questions on completion of 9 years of government

On completion of 9 years of the Modi government, the Congress party has taken a jibe at the government. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Congress wants to ask 9 questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that we are also issuing a document for the same 9 years 9 questions.

Supreme Court dismissed the petition

SC has refused to hear the controversy over the inauguration of the new Parliament building and the petition filed in the Supreme Court regarding it. The court has dismissed the petition.

Nadda’s attack on the opposition

BJP national president JP Nadda has attacked the opposition by tweeting. He has written that what unites most of the parties boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament House? The answer is simple – they are dynasty-driven political parties whose monarchical ways are at loggerheads with the principles of republicanism and democracy enshrined in our Constitution. The parties that boycotted the opening of the Parliament have no commitment to democracy as their sole aim is to maintain a select group of dynasties.

High Court upheld the decision

The Delhi High Court has upheld the decision of the Income Tax authorities to transfer the tax assessments of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Aam Aadmi Party from faceless assessment to the central circle.

Big relief to Satyendar Jain from the Supreme Court

Kejriwal can meet Kharge-Rahul

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has sought an appointment with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to seek Congress support in Parliament against the ordinance passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Raid on DMK minister Senthil Balaji’s premises

There is big news from Tamil Nadu. The Income Tax Department team raided the premises of DMK Minister Senthil Balaji. The IT raid team is conducting raids at around 40 locations in the residences and offices of various government contractors having alleged links with Minister Senthil Balaji. Raids are going on in Chennai, Karur and other places.

America: Three people died in the explosion in the house

An infant and her grandparents were killed and two other children were injured in a house explosion in the US state of South Dakota. The South Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident and determining the cause of the blaze. Stanley County Sheriff Brad Rathban said the explosion occurred in a house located about 18 kilometers southwest of Fort Pierre at about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

4 accused in custody

Four people have been detained by the Mumbai Police for allegedly lynching a man on suspicion of theft in Kasturba Marg police station area. Mumbai Police is investigating further.

Modi government completes 9 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has completed 9 years today. On this day in the year 2014, PM Modi took over the reins of the country as the Prime Minister. On the basis of his charismatic leadership, PM Modi is not only one of the powerful leaders of India but also of the world today.