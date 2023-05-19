Breaking News: Gold paste worth Rs 1.1 crore recovered from Kerala man at Hyderabad airport

Gold paste worth Rs 1.1 cr seized from Kerala man at Hyderabad airport

Customs officials at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday arrested a Kerala man and seized gold worth Rs 1.1 crore from him on his arrival from Dubai. The recovered gold was in the form of paste. Officials said the flyer arrived from the UAE on Emirates EK-526 flight around 8 am and was found moving suspiciously. On thoroughly searching him, the officers found gold in the form of paste concealed in the waist area of ​​his trousers. He said it was wrapped in a plastic cover and stuck around the trouser.

Three including woman killed in firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu

Three people, including a woman, were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday. After this incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin condoled the death of the people and ordered a compensation of three lakh rupees to the families of the victims. According to a release issued by the government, S Kumaresan, R Sundarraj and K Ayymal were killed in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Oorampatti village of Sivakasi. Chief Minister Stalin said that he is hurt after hearing the news of the death of three people.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, Odisha is developing under the leadership of PM Modi

On PM Narendra Modi flagging off the Vande Bharat train between Puri and Howrah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Odisha is developing under the leadership of PM Modi. An investment of Rs 51,000 crore has been made in the last 9 years. Today a project worth Rs 8,200 crore was launched in Odisha. Odisha will also get Vande Metro. Because of PM Modi, it is a golden era for the people of Odisha.

#WATCH , Odisha is developing under PM Modi's leadership. In the last 9 years, there has been an investment of Rs 51,000 crores. Today a project worth Rs 8,200 crores was started in Odisha. Odisha will get Vande Metro as well. Because of PM Modi, it's a golden era for the people…

Policeman slapped elderly woman in Punjab, police said – investigation is being done

A video of a policeman slapping an elderly woman protester in Gurdaspur during a protest against land acquisition on the Delhi-Katra National Highway in Punjab has gone viral. In this matter Gurpreet Singh, SP Batala said that yesterday the farmers protested in which some unruly farmers tried to harm the police personnel. Some personnel also suffered injuries while controlling them. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral in which a woman is seen trying to slap a policeman, after which he slapped her in self-defence. He said that this incident has been taken seriously and it is being investigated. I request all the protesting farmers not to take law and order in their hands and protest peacefully and keep their demands in a peaceful manner.

Punjab | Yesterday farmers staged a protest during which some of the miscreant farmers tried to harm the police personnel. Some of the personnel sustained injuries while controlling them. Amid this, a video has gone viral in which a woman is seen trying to slap one of the police…

The Kerala Story film to be released in Bengal, Supreme Court lifts ban

The film ‘The Kerala Story’ will be screened in West Bengal. The Supreme Court has lifted the ban on him. However, the Supreme Court has also said that we will see this film, after that any comment will be made. At present, the Supreme Court has directed the West Bengal government to increase security arrangements. The Supreme Court said that the law cannot be used to promote public intolerance, otherwise a similar situation would arise for all films. On the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ in West Bengal, the Supreme Court said that it is the duty of the state to maintain law and order. The producer told the Supreme Court that no one has filed any statutory appeal against the certification granted to ‘The Kerala Story’. The court indicated that it would stay the West Bengal government’s order banning ‘The Kerala Story’ in the state.

Arjun Ram Meghwal takes charge as Union Minister of State for Law

Arjun Ram Meghwal has taken charge as the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge). After taking charge in the ministry, he said that whatever cases are pending in the court, they should be reduced as soon as possible and everyone should get justice. This is our aim.

Arjun Meghwal took charge of the Union Law Ministry, Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes

Arjun Meghwal has taken charge as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice. Here Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Meghwal on getting the new responsibility. Kiren Rijiju has been assigned to the Ministry of Earth Sciences from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju extended best wishes to Arjun Ram Meghwal on getting new responsibility as Minister of State (Independent charge) of Law & JusticeKiren Rijiju is shifted to the Ministry of Earth Sciences from the Ministry of Law and Justice

Supreme Court issues notice to ED in money laundering case against Satyendar Jain

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case. The court also allowed Jain to approach the vacation bench of the apex court with his petition.

Supreme Court issues notice to Enforcement Directorate on Former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain's plea seeking bail in money laundering case against him.Court also grants liberty to Jain to move vacation bench of top court with his plea, which challenged the Delhi High Court…

Odisha Board 10th result released, 96.4% students pass

Odisha 10th board result has been released. This time 96.4% students have passed. 95.75 percent of the boys passed the exam. While the pass percentage of girls is 97.05. There has been 100 percent result in 3222 schools.

Jallikattu game will continue, Supreme Court approved

The Supreme Court has upheld the validity of a Tamil Nadu law that allows the bull-fighting sport ‘Jallikattu’.

CID takes three people into custody in West Bengal firecracker factory blast case

CID detained three people in West Bengal’s Egra firecracker factory blast case. Nine people died in the incident. The accused Bhanu Bagh, currently undergoing treatment in Cuttack, his son and nephew have been detained in the case.

West Bengal | Three persons detained by CID in Egra firecracker unit blast. Nine people died in the incident. Accused Bhanu Bag, currently receiving medical treatment in Cuttack, and his son and nephew are detained in the case.

PK Gupta will be the new Chief Secretary of Delhi

PK Gupta will be the new Chief Secretary of Delhi in place of Naresh Kumar. Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government sought the Centre’s nod to appoint 1989 batch IAS officer PK Gupta as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi.

Arjun Ram Meghwal will be the new Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju was removed from the post

Kiren Rijiju has been removed from the post of Union Law Minister. Arjun Ram Meghwal has been made the new Union Law Minister in his place.

Artists performed folk dance at Puri railway station before the start of Vande Bharat train

On the occasion of the launch of the first Vande Bharat train between Puri to Howrah, folk artists performed at the Puri railway station in Odisha.

#WATCH , Folk artists perform at Odisha's Puri railway station to mark the launch of the inaugural Vande Bharat train from Puri to Howrah

Youth hacked to death in Rajasthan, Internet shut down for 24 hours

A painful news is coming out from Jalore in Rajasthan. It is being told that a young man has been murdered by chopping with an axe. Internet has been shut down for 24 hours after the murder. Accused has been arrested.

24 IAS and one PCS officer transferred in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government has transferred 24 IAS and one PCS officer.

BJP MP from Ambala Ratan Lal Kataria passed away

BJP MP from Ambala Ratan Lal Kataria passed away today. He was admitted to Chandigarh PGI. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted condoling the demise of the MP. He wrote, I am deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Ratan Lal Kataria, former Union Minister of State and MP from Ambala. He always raised his voice in the Parliament for the welfare of the society and the progress of the people of Haryana. His departure is an irreparable loss to politics. May God give place to the departed soul in his holy feet and give strength to the family in this difficult time.

BJP MP from Ambala, Rattan Lal Kataria passes away. He was admitted in Chandigarh PGI

PM Narendra Modi to launch Vande Bharat train, to inaugurate projects worth Rs 8,200 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat train from Puri to Howrah. He will also inaugurate projects worth Rs 8,200 crore. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, railway work is going on very fast in Odisha. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people for this train.

Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held in Bengaluru today

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party has been called in Bengaluru this evening, with a consensus being reached on the appointment of Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Nadda to address Maharashtra State Executive meeting in Pune today

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda is currently on Maharashtra tour. Where today he will address the Maharashtra State Executive meeting in Pune.

Hearing in the Supreme Court today on the matter of caste census in Bihar

There will be a hearing in the Supreme Court today on the matter of caste census in Bihar.

PM Modi will flag off Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat train today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat train today.