Breaking News : Lawyers protest against transfer of Gauhati High Court

Lawyers protest against transfer of Gauhati High Court

Members of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association on Tuesday staged a protest protesting the shifting of the High Court across the Brahmaputra river to North Guwahati. A court official said that the functioning of the sessions court was affected due to the participation of lawyers in the protest, although the hearing took place in the High Court. Lawyers of the Bar Association staged a protest outside the old High Court building in Latasil area of ​​the city.

law commission said sedition law is necessary to protect unity and integrity of india

Law Commission Chairman Justice (retd) Rituraj Awasthi defended the recommendation to retain the law on sedition, saying it was necessary to protect the unity and integrity of India.

One terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

The terrorist killed in an encounter by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir today has been identified as Adil Majeed Lone. Arms and ammunition, a pistol, a grenade etc. have been recovered from the encounter site.

#UPDATE Jammu and Kashmir | The terrorist killed by security forces in an encounter today has been identified as Adil Majeed Lone. Arms and ammunition, a pistol, a grenade etc. have been recovered from the encounter site.

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 27, 2023



Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, the country’s road network increased by 59 percent in nine years

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that under the development works done by the Modi government in the last nine years, India’s road network has increased by 59 percent to reach the second place in the world after America. He said that at present the country’s road network is about 1,45,240 km, while it was only 91,287 km in the financial year 2013-14. Thus, there has been a high growth of 59 percent in the country’s road network during the last nine years.

Muslim Youth League protests over higher airfares to Gulf countries

Activists of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) in Kerala staged a protest outside the Income Tax office in Kozhikode over half the air fare to Gulf countries.

#WATCH , Kerala: Muslim Youth League (MYL) workers protest outside the income tax office in Kozhikode over ‘high airfare’ to Gulf nations pic.twitter.com/YfR64wWCiR

— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023



Emergency landing of Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter made an emergency landing at the Sevoke airbase. She was on her way to Bagdogra after addressing a public meeting at Krinti in Jalpaiguri. It is being told that due to low visibility the helicopter had to make an emergency landing. TMC leader Rajib Banerjee told, Mamta Banerjee is safe.

Due to low visibility, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase. She was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri. She is safe, says TMC leader Rajib Banerjee (file pic) pic.twitter.com/IVNIPV3oJD

— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023



Kharge and Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with Telangana Congress leaders in Delhi

Telangana Congress leaders meeting underway at Congress office in Delhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi are present in the meeting.

#WATCH , Telangana Congress leaders’ meeting underway at the AICC office in DelhiCongress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi are present at the meeting. pic.twitter.com/otgJmM9hul

— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023



India has overtaken Britain to become the 5th largest economy: Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda said, 9 years ago India’s economy was at number 10, today under your leadership India has overtaken Britain to become number 5 economy. We all will be happy to know that the International Monetary Fund says in its statement that India’s poverty has reduced from 22 percent to less than 10 percent.

Several leaders join BRS in presence of KCR in Maharashtra

Many leaders of Maharashtra joined the BRS party in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Sarkoli in Solapur.

#WATCH , Several leaders from Maharashtra join BRS Party in the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, at Sarkoli, in Solapur pic.twitter.com/1dDxImAQus

— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023



ICC World Cup 2023 schedule released, India-Pakistan match on October 15

The schedule of the ICC World Cup 2023 to be held in India has been released. On October 15, there will be a clash between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The World Cup is to be played in India in October and November. England will play New Zealand in the opening match on 5 October. While India will start the campaign against Australia on 8 October.

ICC World Cup 2023: India to face Pakistan on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/7Gb66BOElE

— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023



PM Modi told the workers the biggest strength of BJP

In Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Strong’ program, the workers are the biggest strength of the BJP. PM Modi addressed 10 lakh BJP workers virtually.

IPS officer Dr. Sheikh Darvesh became the new DGP of Kerala

IPS officer Dr. Sheikh Darvesh Sahab was appointed as the new DGP of Kerala. Additional Secretary, Home Department, Dr V Venu will be the new Chief Secretary of Kerala.

IPS officer Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb (in file pic) appointed as the new DGP of Kerala.Dr V Venu, Additional Secretary of Home Department to be the new chief secretary of Kerala. pic.twitter.com/yDXLJ6RcBj

— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023



PM Modi took part in ‘Sabse Samaj’ program in Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the program ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Strong’ organized in Bhopal. During this, BJP National President JP Nadda and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present with him.

PM Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat trains

PM Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal. The Vande Bharat trains flagged off today are- Bhopal (Rani Kamlapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Bhopal (Rani Kamlapati)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.

#WATCH , Madhya Pradesh | PM Narendra Modi flags off five Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal.Vande Bharat trains that have been flagged off today are- Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande… pic.twitter.com/N4a72zwR0m

— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023



Five arrested so far in Pragati Maidan cash robbery case

So far the police have arrested 5 people in the Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery case. It is known that on June 24, a group of unknown assailants looted cash worth Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh from a delivery agent and his associate at gunpoint inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel.

#UPDATE , Pragati Maidan tunnel loot case: One more person apprehended, total 5 people arrested so far: Crime Branch, Delhi Police

— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023



Case registered against 15 people of Uddhav faction for assaulting BMC official, four arrested

Mumbai’s Vakola police have registered a case against more than 15 people, including Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and former minister Anil Parab, for allegedly assaulting a BMC official. Police has arrested 4 people in the case, they have been identified as Sada Parab, Haji Aleem, Uday Dalvi and Santosh Kadam.

12-hour bandh in protest against draft delimitation proposal in Assam

Several organizations and political parties have called for a 12-hour bandh in Barak Valley, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts to protest against the draft delimitation proposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Assam.

Fire breaks out at Kath N Ghat Hotel in Maharashtra, 4 fire engines present at the spot

A fire broke out at the ‘Kath N Ghat’ hotel in Thane, Maharashtra. 4 fire engines are present on the spot. No injuries have been reported. Efforts are on to extinguish the fire.

Tomato price in Bengaluru crosses Rs 100 per kg

In the midst of inflation, people have got another blow. The price of tomato has crossed Rs 100 per kg. Tomato is being sold for Rs 100 in Bangalore.

#WATCH , Price of Tomato crosses Rs 100 per kg in Bengaluru (26/06) pic.twitter.com/vSG2qO4Ec2

— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023



PM Modi will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains together including Patna-Ranchi today.

Severe storm in America’s Midwest South, three killed

There was a fierce storm in the Midwest South of America. In which 3 people died.

One terrorist killed in encounter in Kulgam

Security forces killed a terrorist in an encounter in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Identity and affiliation is being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered.