Breaking News Live: 6 arrested so far in Manipur viral video case

Raman Singh welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Former CM and BJP leader Raman Singh welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the party office in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur.

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain underwent spinal surgery

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain underwent spinal surgery at a private hospital here and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday prayed for his speedy recovery. Jain is currently out on interim bail in a money laundering case. According to sources, Jain was recommended for serious spinal surgery by three major hospitals. The source said that Jain underwent surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Friday evening.

Fire broke out in Meerut’s Sardhana Kotwali

Fire broke out at Sardhana police station in Meerut. Fire engines are present on the spot. Efforts are being made to control the fire.

6 arrested so far in Manipur viral video case

In the Manipur viral video case, the Manipur Police has informed by tweeting that today one more accused has been arrested. Till now a total of 6 people including 5 main accused and a juvenile have been arrested.

Road accident in Bangladesh, 17 people died

A passenger bus fell into a large roadside pond in southwest Bangladesh on Saturday. 17 people died in this accident. At the same time, more than a dozen were injured in the accident.

Man dies after being hit by a stone that fell from a hill in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban

A 55-year-old man died after being hit by a stone that fell from a hill amid heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district. Tehsildar Nasir Javed told that a person named Abdul Rashid Bhatt was going towards the mill in Pogal Paristan area, when he died after being hit by a stone. He told that there was heavy rain in the Pogal Paristan area in the morning and there was a sudden flood due to cloudburst.

Relief to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat from the High Court

The exemption granted by the Wrestling Federation of India to wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023 will continue. Today the High Court has dismissed the petition filed against this exemption.

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Aviation Security Control Center

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Aviation Security Control Center at CISF Complex, Mahipalpur in Delhi today

Akhilesh Yadav strongly attacked the ruling party

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has strongly attacked the ruling party. He has said that the NDA is tired, it has run out of air. They will not come back to power again.

Shatrughan Sinha praised Nitish Kumar

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his opposition unity. He said that Nitish Kumar has an important role in the formation of INDIA. He has brought so many big leaders of the country under one umbrella.

Long jam on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway due to rain

Due to heavy rains in Maharashtra, there has been a long jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. There is a traffic jam on National Highway 48 near Navsari.

CM’s right to include someone in his cabinet

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara said that it is the right of a Chief Minister to include or exclude someone from his cabinet. Rajendra Gudha has been removed from the cabinet under this authority, there is no dispute in this.

Anurag Thakur said in Manipur case, crimes against women increased in some states of the country

Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, incidents of crime against women have increased in some states of the country and no action has been taken against it in many states. What happened in Begusarai is in front of us, but CM Nitish Kumar did not utter a word on it. Rajasthan has become number one state in crime against women. A total of 1.09 lakh incidents of crime against women in the state in the last 4 years and 22% of rape cases in India are from Rajasthan. Instead of taking any action against the criminals. CM Ashok Gehlot sacked one of his ministers, Rajendra Gudha, for raising his voice against the atrocities on women in the state.

Mumbai businessman receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demands Rs 20 lakh

A businessman from Mumbai received a threat call from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs 20 lakh. Mumbai Police said that Dindoshi Police Station has registered a case against the unknown person under section 385 of the IPC.

BJP retaliates, said- Those who speak on Manipur issue should also speak on Bengal

BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam says, atrocities against women are unfortunate and condemnable…People politicizing Manipur issue should talk about incidents in West Bengal and Rajasthan…All political parties speaking on Manipur issue should also speak about West Bengal incident.

One accused arrested in Manipur viral video case, five arrests so far

Another accused has been arrested in the case of parading two women naked in Manipur. So far five people have been arrested in this case.

PM Modi said at the G20 Energy Ministerial meeting in Goa, India is the fastest growing economy in the world

During the G20 Energy Ministerial meeting in Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, India is making great efforts in green development and energy transition. India is the most populous country and the fastest growing large economy in the world, yet we are going strong on our climate commitments… We have already achieved our non-fossil, installed electricity capacity target 9 years ago. We have now set a higher target, we plan to achieve 50% non-fossil installed capacity by 2030. India is one of the global leaders in solar and wind energy.

Politics on floods, Haryana gave a befitting reply to Arvind Kejriwal

Officer on Special Duty to Haryana Chief Minister Jawahar Yadav said, Aam Aadmi Party says that Haryana caused floods in Delhi and Punjab says that Himachal caused floods in the state. If they had made proper arrangements, this situation would not have happened in both Delhi and Punjab. It is a natural calamity and it should be seen in the same light.

Helicopter crash in America, four people died

In Alaska, a helicopter carrying a pilot and three government employees crashed into a lake located in the remote North Slope region. He said that all the people aboard the helicopter are feared dead in the accident. Alaska’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a statement on Friday saying that besides the pilot, three scientists from the Geological and Geophysical Survey Division were on board the helicopter hired by the department.

Landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad has claimed 22 lives so far, relief and rescue operations underway

NDRF team continues search and rescue operation in Raigad Irshalgarh landslide affected area of ​​Maharashtra. So far 22 bodies have been recovered from the spot.

New batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra from Srinagar

A fresh batch of pilgrims left for the Amarnath Yatra from the Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. It is known that the Amarnath Yatra started from 1st July.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to rain and landslide

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to heavy rains and landslides at various places in Ramban. Withdrawal work is going on.

BJP brought no-confidence motion against Bhupesh Baghel government

On the Bharatiya Janata Party bringing a no-confidence motion against the Chhattisgarh government, state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, the no-confidence motion was brought by the opposition which failed. The ruling party got a chance to speak and the opposition leveled allegations against our ministers and MLAs, they were also answered. Tomorrow will be the last day of the House. Chhattisgarh is a small state and maximum number of ED, IT raids have taken place in Chhattisgarh. What I understand from these raids is that they (central government) want to give the mines of Chhattisgarh to their friends.

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Chhattisgarh today

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Chhattisgarh today. Two people have died in a road accident in Banda, Uttar Pradesh.