Breaking News Live: Congress on Mission Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur plastered with Priyanka Gandhi’s poster

Will give free smartphone in which you will get free internet for 3 years: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that only 250 colleges were opened in 70 years but I have opened 300 colleges in the last 5 years, special care has been taken of girls. 130 colleges have been made for girls. I have announced that a college will be built where 500 girls will study. Today medical colleges are being opened in every district. We will give free smartphone in which you will get free internet for 3 years.

Breaking News: Trial run of Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express today

There is good news for the passengers traveling from Patna to Ranchi by Vande Bharat Express. The date of trial of the train has been announced. The trial of this train will be done today i.e. on 12th June. This train will start from Patna Junction at 6:55 am and reach Ranchi at 1 pm. It will stop at six stations between Patna and Ranchi. Stoppages have been given at Jehanabad, Gaya, Koderma, Barkakana, Hazaribagh, Mesra.

Breaking News Live: Poster welcoming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Posters have been put up to welcome Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, as she will address a rally here today.

Breaking News Live: Two people who went to bathe in the lake died due to drowning

Two people who went to bathe in Blue Water Lake under Mana police station area of ​​Raipur died due to drowning, while one is missing. The bodies of two have been recovered and the search is on for the third missing person. Bhavesh Gautam (in-charge, Mana Basti police station, Chhattisgarh) has given this information.

Today the business of lust is going on in the name of love.

On Love Jihad, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said whether it is love or cheating to love a partner by cheating? Today the business of lust is going on in the name of love. Love is being tarnished. India was, is and will remain the land of love. Murder and conversion are happening in the name of love and people have called it love jihad. We condemn fraud and violence in the name of love.

