Breaking News Live: Coromandel Express crashed in Bahanaga, Odisha, five-six bogies damaged

One killed, another injured after being hit by a train in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, one of the two youths who were resting on the railway tracks died and the other was injured after being hit by a train on Friday. Police officials told the media on Friday that Rate Singh Korram (29) was killed and Harichandra Uike (30) was injured after being hit by a train near Salhe village under Bhanupratappur police station area on the Antagarh-Durg rail route. He told that the police have received information that Uike, a resident of Dabkatta village, along with his friend Korram had come to visit a relative’s place in Salhe village. The injured Uike told the police that the two friends had gone to the toilet in the early hours today and later they sat on the railway track to take rest, when suddenly the Antagarh-Raipur passenger train came there. Due to this, both of them got hit by the train, due to which Korram died on the spot and Uike was seriously injured.

Coromandel Express met with an accident in Odisha’s Bahanaga, five-six bogies damaged

A Coromandel Express train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district. Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and inform SRC if any additional help is required from the state level.

NCPCR seeks copy of FIR and post mortem report in Shahabad Dairy case

NCPCR directs Senior Resident Doctor of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, DCP of North District and DM of North District to appear before Commission on June 7 along with victim’s post mortem report copy, FIR copy and details in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy minor girl murder case Summons sent for Investigation is on in the matter.

ED attaches assets worth Rs 58 lakh on money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 58 lakh of a Ludhiana-based travel agent as part of its money laundering probe related to alleged cheating people in the name of arranging work visas from different countries. The ED said in a statement that a provisional attachment order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach certain business properties of travel agent Nitish Ghai. The money laundering case is based on multiple FIRs registered by the Punjab Police against Ghai and some others.

Pakistan will release three common prisoners including 200 Indian fishermen

Taking a humanitarian approach, Pakistan will release 200 Indian fishermen and three other prisoners on Friday. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made this announcement. Pakistani authorities had last month released 198 Indian fishermen lodged in a Karachi jail after they were arrested on charges of illegal fishing in the country’s maritime boundary. These prisoners were handed over to India at the Wagah border.

Woman’s decapitated body found in Mumbai’s Bhayandar

The embalmed body of a woman has been found on the seashore in Bhayandar, Mumbai. According to TV news, there are marks of Trishul and Om on the body of the woman. According to the people of the Coast Guard, when the sanitation workers were collecting garbage from the seashore on Friday morning, at the same time they saw the embalmed body of a woman. After this, its information was given to the police.

High Court rejects anticipatory bail application of Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya. The sword of arrest is hanging over him in a corruption case. Dahiya, a 2001 Haryana cadre officer, had applied for anticipatory bail in the High Court.

scuffle between khap panchayat members

In Kurukshetra, Haryana, during the meeting in support of the protest of the wrestlers, the members of the Khap Panchayat got entangled with each other. There was also a scuffle between the members of the Khap Panchayat.

After the appeal of Home Minister Amit Shah, 140 weapons have been surrendered at different places in Manipur.

Situation improving in Manipur, curfew relaxed in 12 districts including Imphal

Situation improving in Manipur, curfew relaxed in 12 districts including Imphal. Let us tell you that till now 98 people have died in Manipur violence.

Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till June 6 in Delhi liquor scam case

Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody in the Delhi liquor scam case extended till June 6, although the court has allowed Sisodia to meet the lawyer in the lockup.

‘Shivaji ended the mentality of slavery’, said PM Modi on completion of 350 years of Shivaji’s coronation

Prime Minister Modi addressed the countrymen on the completion of 350 years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation. PM Modi said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ended the mentality of slavery. Shivaji Maharaj always kept the unity and integrity of India paramount. Today the reflection of Shivaji Maharaj’s thoughts can be seen in the vision of ‘One India-Best India’.

Naxalites put up posters in support of women wrestlers in Kanker, Chhattisgarh

Khap Panchayat in Kurukshetra today in support of wrestlers, the strategy of the movement will be decided

Terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, one terrorist killed, search operation continues

Muslim League is completely secular party – Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has described the Muslim League as a completely secular party. Rahul said – Muslim League is completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about Muslim League…” Ask Rahul Gandhi about Congress’s alliance with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala On leaving, Rahul Gandhi gave this answer.

Political stir in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar meets Gautam Adani after meeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Political stir in Maharashtra intensified, Sharad Pawar met Gautam Adani after meeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is on a foreign tour.

Hearing on judicial custody of Manish Sisodia in Rouse Avenue Court today

