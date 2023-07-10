Breaking News Live: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached Malaysia on a three-day visit

Car rams into BJP worker’s car in Nagpur, case against policeman

An assistant police inspector (API) has been booked for rash and negligent driving after his car rammed a vehicle carrying BJP workers in Nagpur. The incident occurred when BJP workers were present in Nagpur to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was going to Wardha after attending the meeting. After the accident, there was an argument between the police officer and the BJP workers. The official said that the BJP workers approached the police and lodged a complaint, following which an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached Malaysia

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Kuala Lumpur on a three-day visit to Malaysia. The purpose of this visit is to further deepen bilateral defense and strategic relations. Rajnath Singh will discuss various issues with Malaysian Defense Minister Mohammad Hassan. Apart from this, he will also meet Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim. He tweeted that it was a pleasure to be in the beautiful city of Kuala Lumpur. I look forward to engaging with the political leadership of Malaysia to further strengthen bilateral defense ties and enhance our strategic partnership.