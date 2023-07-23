Breaking News Live: Earthquake tremors felt late night in Myanmar, intensity 4.4 Richter scale

Earthquake tremors felt late night in Myanmar, intensity 4.4 Richter scale

There was news of an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale in Myanmar tonight at around 10:01 pm. This information was given by the National Center for Seismology.

Mumbai Police received a threat call, said- ‘RDX filled tanker left for Goa with two Pakistanis’

Mumbai Police has received a threat call on Sunday. Officials said that on Sunday, the Mumbai Police received a threat call that a tanker full of RDX had left Mumbai for Goa with two Pakistani nationals. Mumbai Police said, “At 1 a.m. the Mumbai Police Control Room received a call that a white tanker loaded with RDX was going from Mumbai to Goa, which also had two Pakistani nationals.”

Mumbai Police receives threat calls; fill tankered with RDX, 2 Pakistani nationals heading to GoaRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/A7t0dt1AKa#MumbaiPolice #goa #PakistaniNational pic.twitter.com/2TtX7pc5tX

— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 23, 2023

Earthquake tremors in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale

Earthquake tremors were felt in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand at around 6:34 pm. The National Center for Seismology confirmed this news. Along with this, information was also given that its intensity was 3.2 on the Richter scale.

Technical snag in Air India Express flight going to Dubai, landing in Thiruvananthapuram

“After take-off Air India Express flight (IX-539) from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai, due to a technical problem with the air-conditioning system, the operating crew made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram. The airline immediately arranged a second flight to ensure a comfortable journey and deboarded all passengers at the earlier scheduled departure of 6 pm,” said an Air India Express spokesperson.

NIA raids 21 places in Tamil Nadu, many documents seized

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today raided the houses of five absconding proclaimed offenders (POs) and suspects at 21 places in Tamil Nadu in connection with the PFI conspiracy case related to the brutal killing of a man for opposing forced conversions by the banned organisation. Giving information, the NIA said that in today’s raids in Thanjavur, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Villupuram, Trichy, Pudukottai, Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai districts, several digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards) and documents were seized.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) today raided the homes of five absconding Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and suspects across 21 locations in Tamil Nadu in the PFI conspiracy case relating to the brutal assassination of a man for protesting against forcible conversions by the… pic.twitter.com/zerp4vK8xY

— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

Farooq Abdullah calls Manipur a tragedy, seeks answer from PM Modi in Parliament

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said, Manipur is a tragedy for all of us. Hatred is being increased for the chair (power)…the whole world is discussing it. He (PM) has also given an answer on this (on the Manipur incident), but he should have said this in Parliament.

#WATCH , Srinagar: Manipur is a tragedy for all of us. Hatred is being increased for the chair (power)…The whole world is talking about it. He (PM) has also replied on this (on the Manipur incident), but he should have said it in Parliament: National Conference President Farooq… pic.twitter.com/ez9cFfLPkW

— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023



Women’s commission chief Swati Maliwal reached Imphal

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal reached Imphal airport. After reaching Imphal airport, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “I will go straight to the CM’s office, I want to meet Chief Minister N Biren Singh.” I want to meet sexual abuse victims and see if they have got legal aid, counseling or any compensation. I appeal to the Manipur government that I have come here to help the people of the state, please allow me to do so.

#WATCH , After reaching Imphal airport, DCW chief Swati Maliwal says "I will directly go to the CM’s Office, I want to meet Chief Minister N Biren Singh. I want to meet the sexual abuse survivors and see if they have gotten legal aid, counseling or any compensation. I appeal to the… pic.twitter.com/dIFCASftl4

— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023



Silent protest by Congress workers over Manipur issue

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers staged a silent protest over the government’s failure to control the violence in Manipur.

#WATCH , Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers stage silent protest over failure of government to control violence in Manipur. pic.twitter.com/cWK6G3TPxP

— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023



NIA raids SDPI leader’s house in Ramalingam murder case

NIA searches are underway at the residence of SDPI President Nellai Mubarak in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu in connection with the murder of Ramalingam on February 5, 2019, who opposed the claimed work of PFI leaders.

NIA raids 21 places in nine districts of Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 21 locations in nine districts of Tamil Nadu in connection with the murder of a person named Ramalingam on February 5, 2019, who had opposed the claimed work of Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders. The raid is still going on.

National Investigation Agency carried out searches at 21 locations in nine districts of Tamil Nadu in connection with the February 5, 2019 murder of one Ramalingam, who had opposed the Dawah work of leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI). The raids are still continued: NIA… pic.twitter.com/UtWXQxWWqk

— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023



PM Modi pays tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the great freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad on their birth anniversary. He said that the contribution of Tilak and Azad in the freedom movement will always inspire the people of the country. Modi tweeted, Hundreds of salutes to the great son of the country Chandrashekhar Azad on his birth anniversary. The story of his sacrifice to protect the motherland will always inspire the people of the country. In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, “On his birth anniversary, I bow down to Lokmanya Tilak ji, the immortal fighter of the country who shook the foundation of foreign rule with the demand of complete independence.” The story of his courage, struggle and dedication in the freedom struggle will always inspire the people of the country.

Atish Todkar beats Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya in Asian Games trials

Olympic silver medalist wrestler Ravi Dahiya was defeated 20-8 by Maharashtra’s Atish Todkar in the Asian Games trials. With this, Ravi Dahiya has dropped out of the trial.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal leaves for Manipur

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has left for a tour of the state amidst the ongoing violence after a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced. However, he was not allowed to go there.

Relief and rescue operations still underway in landslide-hit village in Maharashtra’s Raigad

NDRF continues search and rescue operation in Raigad Irshalgarh landslide affected area of ​​Maharashtra. IMD issued ‘Orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Maharashtra | NDRF continues search & rescue operation at Raigad Irshalgad landslide-hit area: NDRF IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. pic.twitter.com/x8Ad0TK8QL

— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023



Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu hospitalized for pacemaker installation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Sunday for the process of implanting a pacemaker in the body. Amid widespread protests in Israel over Netanyahu’s ‘controversial judicial reform plan’, his unwellness has increased the turmoil in the country.

Tribals in Gujarat called bandh to protest against Manipur incident

The whole country is in anger after the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced. Here in Gujarat, tribals have called a bandh regarding this matter.

Yamuna’s water level rises again in Delhi

The water level of Yamuna river in Delhi is rising again, the water level was recorded at 205.75 metres. Due to torrential rains, a flood-like situation has been created in some parts of Gujarat.

#WATCH , Flood like situation in parts of Gujarat due to torrential rain, NDRF conducts rescue operation in Junagadh (22/07)(Video source – NDRF) pic.twitter.com/s3B5bGX0fB

— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023



Four killed in bursting of hot water pipe at a shopping mall in western Moscow

According to a Reuters report, four people were killed and 10 were injured when a hot water pipe burst in a shopping mall in western Moscow.