Breaking News Live: Erdogan registers big victory in Turkish presidential election

Erdogan registers big victory in Turkish presidential election

The current President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has registered a resounding victory in the second round of presidential elections in the country. According to Turkey’s official news agency ‘Anadolu’, Erdogan got 52.1 percent of the votes, while Kemal got 47.9 percent. Even before the announcement, Erdogan had claimed his victory and told his supporters that I thank each and every member of my nation for entrusting me with the responsibility of ruling this country once again for the next five years. .

PM Modi will flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Assam’s first and country’s 19th Vande Bharat Express today.

Amit Shah will be on Manipur tour from today till June 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will go on a three-day Manipur tour from today. Where we will try to find a solution to the ongoing ethnic conflict.