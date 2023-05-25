Breaking News Live: Fawad Chaudhary, close to Imran Khan, resigns from PTI party

NCP also boycotted the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House.

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson said, NCP will not participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building. The party has decided to stand with other like-minded opposition parties on this issue.

NCP will not attend the inaugural function of the new parliament building, party has decided to stand with other like-minded opposition parties on this issue: Spokesperson, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) pic.twitter.com/VQRNlkwd4s

Imran Khan’s close aide Fawad Chaudhary resigns from PTI party

In a jolt to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his close aide and former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday resigned from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The PTI has been facing pressure from the Pakistan government after Khan’s supporters vandalized and arson military installations on May 9. A day earlier, former Pakistan minister and Imran Khan’s close aide Shireen Mazari quit PTI and condemned the actions of Khan’s supporters who attacked sensitive defense installations across Pakistan on May 9.

Leave of doctors and paramedical staff canceled before Amarnath Yatra

In view of the annual Amarnath Yatra, all leaves of doctors and paramedical personnel have been canceled from June 19, except those given on maternity and medical grounds. The annual pilgrimage will begin from July 1 on the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. According to a circular issued by Director Health Services (Jammu) Rajeev K Sharma, all leaves of doctors and paramedical staff, except maternity leave and leave sanctioned on medical grounds, stand canceled from June 19 in view of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra . The first batch of pilgrims is expected to leave for Kashmir from the Jammu base camp a day before the start of the two-month-long journey. He also directed Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents and Block Medical Officers not to accept or forward leave applications of doctors and paramedics to ensure availability of adequate staff during the travel period.

Leaders congratulated Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his 78th birthday

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turned 78 on Wednesday and leaders from across parties extended birthday wishes to him. However, sources said that no formal program was organized in the state on the occasion of Vijayan’s birthday and the Chief Minister was busy with his official work. Sources said that this day is also very important because he has completed seven years as the Chief Minister of the state. Vijayan, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), has been serving as the Chief Minister of Kerala since 25 May 2016. Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari tweeted Vijayan’s birthday greetings and wished him a long life. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin tweeted in Malayalam and congratulated Chief Minister Vijayan on his birthday. Stalin said that Vijayan is the leader who wrote the success story of Kerala with his tireless efforts.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi’s condition critical

The condition of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and former Speaker of Lok Sabha Manohar Joshi remains critical. After his health deteriorated, he is being admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. According to the health bulletin issued by the hospital, his health is being closely monitored.

Former Katol MLA suspended by Congress for 6 years

Maharashtra Congress has suspended Ashish Deshmukh from the party for 6 years for his anti-party remarks. He is a former MLA from Katol.

Satyendar Jain’s co-accused Vaibhav and Ankush Jain bail plea rejected

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has dismissed the default bail pleas filed by co-accused Vaibhav and Ankush Jain in the money laundering case filed against AAP leader Satyendar Jain. The ED opposed his bail plea and said that pending investigation does not mean that the accused are entitled to default bail. The ED said that the hearing was postponed several times on behalf of the accused to delay the trial.

Sydney Harbor and Opera House lit up with Indian tricolor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his three-day Australia tour. Meanwhile, Sydney’s Harbor and Opera House lit up with the colors of the Indian tricolor.

#WATCH , Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visit the Sydney Harbor and Opera House, in Australia. pic.twitter.com/tgToEmv2gf

Meeting between Himanta Biswa Saram and Konrad Sangma regarding the Assam-Meghalaya border

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Konrad Sangma held a Chief Minister’s level meeting regarding the Assam-Meghalaya border.

#WATCH , Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma hold Chief Minister’s Level Meeting on Assam-Meghalaya border. pic.twitter.com/MbGxO0MEEr

Arvind Kejriwal met former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders met former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut in Mumbai.

Maharashtra | Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders meet former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/o30RhAp1zy

RBI Governor said, India will contribute around 15% of the global growth in the current financial year

The economic slowdown is concentrated in advanced economies with the Asia-Pacific region expected to contribute nearly 70% of global growth in 2023, said Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, at the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry. As per the same estimate, India will contribute around 15% of the global growth in the current year. He said, amid global uncertainties, the Indian banking system remains stable and resilient with strong capital and liquidity position, improving asset quality and improved profitability.

ED raids house of AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s aides

ED raid is going on at the house of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh’s close friend. This raid is going on at Vitthal Bhai House in Delhi.

PM Modi given guard of honor in Sydney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a ceremonial Guard of Honor at Admiralty House in Sydney. PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese will hold free-wheeling talks.

Horrific road accident in Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir, 7 people died

A cruiser vehicle of the Pakal Dul project met with an accident in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. In which 7 people have died. It is being told that there were 10 people in the vehicle.

J&K | A cruiser vehicle of Pakal Dul Project with 10 people on board, met with an accident in Kishtwar, some feared dead. Further details awaited: DC Kishtwar pic.twitter.com/AAQICSgdhS

Today is the last day of G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir

It is the third and last day of the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Security has been increased regarding the meeting.

#WATCH , J&K | The 3-day third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, being held in Srinagar, will conclude today. Visuals from the city this morning. pic.twitter.com/vUSrrE1Umy

PM Modi said, attacks on temples in Australia are not acceptable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, regarding the attacks on temples in Australia and the activities of separatist elements, we had talked before and have talked even today. It is not acceptable to us that any element hurts the cordial relations between India and Australia by their thoughts or actions.

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. PM Modi said, speaking in the language of cricket, our and Australia’s relations have come in T20 mode. The Indian community in Australia is the living bridge between the two countries. In talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today, we talked about taking our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights in the next decade. Discussed in detail the possibilities of mutual cooperation in new areas.

#WATCH , PM Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attack on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia… pic.twitter.com/CJxdU64upC

Four members of a family killed over land dispute in Odisha

Four members of a family, including two minor children, were allegedly stabbed to death by their relative over a land dispute in Odisha’s Bargarh district. The incident is of Jhikizhiki village under Bhatli police station area. Accused has been arrested.

Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a press conference today on the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence

The Union Home Minister will hold a press conference today on the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. In which he will count the achievements of the central government led by Narendra Modi.