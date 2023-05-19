Breaking News Live: Fidayeen attack on Jamaat-e-Islami chief in Pakistan

Fidayeen attack on Jamaat-e-Islami chief in Pakistan

Sirajul Haq, the head of an Islamic political party in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, narrowly escaped a fidayeen attack while six others were injured. Police said that this fidayeen attack was carried out by targeting Sirajul Haq’s convoy. The Jamaat-e-Islami chief’s vehicle was partially damaged in the attack, while Zhob city police station in-charge inspector (SHO) Sher Ali Mandokhel told Dawn.com that he escaped unhurt.

2000 note will be out of circulation, RBI suggested to banks

2000 note will be out of circulation. The Reserve Bank of India has advised banks to stop issuing banknotes in the denomination of Rs 2,000 with immediate effect, although banknotes in the denomination of Rs 2,000 will continue to be legal tender.

One person killed, another injured in shooting in Ohio, US

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Thursday night at a company campus in Ohio, USA. While giving this information, the police said that this company provides auto-mobile parts. Moraine Police Sergeant Andrew Parish said that policemen arrived and retaliated after receiving information about a shooting at a company that provided auto-mobile parts, ‘Dmax Limited’. He told that a suspect shot two people with a target.

Sameer Wankhede will appear before CBI on Saturday, hearing in Bombay High Court on May 22

Sameer Wankhede, former zonal director of NCB Mumbai, will appear before the CBI on Saturday at 11 am. Along with this, the next hearing in the corruption case against Sameer Wankhede, former zonal director of NCB Mumbai, will be held in the Bombay High Court on May 22.

CBI will interrogate TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee tomorrow, investigation agency sent summons

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has tweeted that I have received a summons from the CBI to appear before them for questioning tomorrow, May 20, 23. I will obey the summons even though I have not been given a day’s notice. I will extend my full cooperation during the investigation. As far as my Jono Sanjog Yatra is concerned, it will resume on 22nd May 23rd in Bankura from the same place where I have stopped today. Without being deterred by these incidents, I will try to serve the people of West Bengal with more dedication, enthusiasm and commitment. Put it in front of what it is.

Rajasthan government transferred 11 IAS officers



In yet another bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 11 officers of the Indian Administrative Service. As per the order of the Personnel Department, the transfer of Subir Kumar from the post of Principal Secretary to the Governor has been cancelled. At the same time, the transfer of IAS Alok Gupta has also been cancelled. Gupta will continue to hold the post of Principal Government Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Tribal Area Development. Harji Lal Atal will now be the Special Officer (OSD) of the newly formed District Neem Ka Thana. He was earlier the secretary of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

Sachin Pilot met wrestlers

Congress leader Sachin Pilot reached Jantar Mantar to meet the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. After reaching there, he inquired about the condition of the wrestlers.

#WATCH Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot reaches Jantar Mantar to meet wrestlers protesting against WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. pic.twitter.com/EknKs781PC

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 19, 2023



TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh will join

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on behalf of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Party MP Derek O’Brien has confirmed this.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM designate Siddaramaiah and Dy CM designate DK Shivakumar, on behalf of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, confirms Party MP Derek O’Brien#KarnatakaCM pic.twitter.com/Natvj7Lmzq

— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023



Tihar Jail security increased

After the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuria inside Tihar Jail, security arrangements are being tightened in the jail premises. In this episode, QRT (Quick Response Team) has been deployed in Tihar Jail. Also, don’t try to throw any cell phone or any item in the jail premises, for this a net has been placed above the premises.

#WATCH , QRT (Quick Response Team) deployed at Tihar jail in Delhi and a net cover spread in the premises as a measure to ensure that nobody is able to throw in cellphones or anything inside. This comes after the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside Tihar jail. (Video:… pic.twitter.com/WYHQvVPcON

— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023



contemplation camp started

Second Chintan Shivir of senior officers of Ministry of Home Affairs started in New Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the event aimed at preparing an action plan for the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision 2047.

Second ‘Chintan Shivir’ of senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs begins in New Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs the event, having objective to evolve an action plan for implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vision 2047”.

— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023



Imran Khan gets bail from Anti-Terrorism Court

Lahore’s Anti-Terrorism Court has today granted bail to Imran Khan in two cases. Imran Khan has been granted bail till June 2.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra sworn in as SC judge

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court. At the same time, the Chief Justice administered the oath of office to senior advocate Kalpati Venkataraman Vishwanathan as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court chief justice, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra takes oath as a Supreme Court judge. pic.twitter.com/J9CwFhsTAx

— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023



Going to implement our guarantee – Shivkumar

After the big victory in Karnataka, the Congress has made preparations to form the government. Siddaramaiah is becoming the CM. Whereas DK Shivakumar will become the Deputy CM. Oath taking ceremony is on Saturday. At the same time, Shivkumar has given a big statement before taking the oath. He said we are going to enforce our guarantee.

#WATCH , "We are going to implement our guarantee," says #Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar, as he leaves from his residence for Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru where the swearing-in ceremony will take place on 20th May.He will then leave for Delhi. pic.twitter.com/vtVlPJpzyV

— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023



Gujarat’s former minister Vaghasia died in a road accident



Former Gujarat Agriculture Minister Vallabhbhai Vaghasia’s car collided with a bulldozer near Savarkundla town in Amreli district and he died in the accident. The police gave this information on Friday. An official of Wanda police station said that the accident happened on Thursday night. Vaghasia, a former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Savarkundla assembly seat, had served as the agriculture and urban housing minister in the first term of former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s government.

PM Modi leaves for Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Hiroshima, Japan today i.e. on Friday to participate in the G-7 summit. PM Modi said that I am going to Hiroshima to participate in the G7 under the Japanese Presidency on the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Let me tell you, after Japan, PM Modi is also going on a trip to Papua New Guinea and Australia.

#WATCH , Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from Delhi for Hiroshima, Japan. He will attend the #G7Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, there. pic.twitter.com/K1dYOB8MC2

— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023



PM Modi will leave for Japan

Regarding participating in the G7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will leave for Hiroshima, Japan to participate in the G7 under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. It will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Kishida again after his recent visit to India for the India-Japan Summit.

I will leave for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the #G7Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan. It will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Kishida again after his recent visit to India for the India – Japan Summit: Prime… pic.twitter.com/SOw2oyszGG

— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023



US President Joe Biden reached Japan

US President Joe Biden has reached the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan to participate in the G7. Biden was welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Many leaders of G7 countries were also present in the reception with him.

#WATCH , US President Joe Biden arrives at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomes him and other G7 leaders. #G7HiroshimaSummit pic.twitter.com/aE4DN8vqhF

— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023



PM Modi to visit three countries from today

Today i.e. from Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going on a 6-day foreign trip. PM Modi will visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia during his visit. PM Modi will also meet US President Joe Biden during his visit.