Breaking News Live : Fire broke out in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3 bakery

Fire breaks out at Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3 bakery

A fire broke out in a bakery in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3. Four fire engines have been sent to the spot. Efforts to extinguish the fire are going on. Further details are awaited.

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: High Court directs State Election Commission to deploy central forces in all districts within 48 hours.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday upheld the May 22 order of a vacation bench, which asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe a suspected recruitment scam in a large number of civic bodies in West Bengal.

On the incident of fire in a building in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, the CEO of the coaching center Shivesh Mishra said that the fire did not start inside the coaching center. The basement below the coaching center is near the electricity department, which has several meters installed. It is being told that there was a blast in the meter on the ground floor and there was smoke from bottom to top. During this the children got scared. All the children were rescued. Some children tried to get out with the help of wire. 15 children have received injuries. 2 children have suffered more injuries.

On Thursday, the police recovered two kilograms of heroin near Kailash Post on Indo-Pak International Border in Anupgarh police station area of ​​Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. Station Officer Phoolchand said that the Border Security Force personnel posted on the border foiled an attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate a drone into the Indian border on Wednesday night. After the firing by the Border Security Force, the drone returned back to the Pakistan border. He told that in the search operation conducted in a radius of four kilometers around Kailash Post on Thursday, two kilograms of heroin has been recovered, the value of which has been estimated at Rs 10 crore. He told that the search operation is still going on in the surrounding area.

Former Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that they (Congress) want votes of Muslims, Siddaramaiah’s government is against Hindus. They can reintroduce the hijab. They want to attract minority votes and want to politicize everything.

Violence at Sainthia BDO office in Ahmedpur in West Bengal

Violence broke out at the Sainthia BDO office in Ahmedpur in Birbhum district on the last day of filing nominations for the West Bengal panchayat elections. There is no information about any casualty.

Fire broke out in the coaching center of Mukherjee Nagar, 11 fire engines are present, students are being pulled out with the help of ropes.

Relief to Brij Bhushan in Delhi Police’s charge sheet, recommendation to cancel minor wrestler’s case.

#WATCH , Minor wrestler’s case | We have filed the final report in the POCSO case; the next date of hearing is the 4th of July: Atul Srivastava, Special Public Prosecutor pic.twitter.com/iCTiUNhNIo

— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023



Delhi Police reaches court with 1000 page charge sheet against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh

ED arrests M3M Group directors Basant, Pankaj Bansal on money laundering charges

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji in judicial custody till June 28 in a money laundering case

In a money laundering case, Senthil Balaji has been sent to judicial custody till June 28 by the Sessions Court. The Principal Sessions Court dismissed Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji’s plea to quash his 15-day remand. The judge is yet to hear arguments on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea for police custody.

Petition in High Court against Mahapanchayat in Purola, Uttarakhand

US central bank Federal Reserve kept the key interest rate unchanged at 5.1 percent

The US central bank Federal Reserve did not change the key interest rate on Wednesday. However, before this, interest rates were increased by the Federal Reserve for 10 consecutive times to curb high inflation.

The death of Avtar Singh, the mastermind who unfurled the tricolor from the Indian High Commission in Britain, is being feared. Avtar Singh Khanda was on Life Support System for the last few days. He was poisoned.

Migrants boat sinks in southern Greece, 79 dead, 104 rescued

In southern Greece, a boat full of migrants sank in the sea, 79 people died, 104 were rescued.