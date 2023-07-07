Breaking News Live: Gujarat High Court will pronounce verdict tomorrow on Rahul Gandhi’s petition in defamation case

P Vasudevan appointed as new Executive Director of Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed P Vasudevan as Executive Director (ED). He will have the responsibility of three departments including currency management. RBI said in a statement on Thursday that his appointment has become effective from July 3. Before being promoted as ED, Vasudevan was the Chief General Manager in charge of the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems. He has also worked in the Central Office of the Reserve Bank as well as in the regional offices located in Bangalore, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Gujarat High Court to pronounce verdict tomorrow on Rahul Gandhi’s plea in defamation case

The Gujarat High Court will pronounce its verdict on July 7 on Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his sentence in the defamation case over Modi’s surname remark. It is known that in the Modi surname case, the Gujarat High Court convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him to two years. Challenging this decision, Rahul Gandhi filed a review petition.

Madras High Court shocks OP Rabindranath, rejects 2019 Lok Sabha victory

The Madras High Court has declared OP Rabindranath’s victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections invalid. OP Ravindranath is the son of former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam. He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on behalf of AIADMK and won from Theni constituency.

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota on July 14

ISRO said, Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 14 at 2:35 pm from SDSC, Sriharikota.

Ministry of External Affairs talked to four countries including America in the name of Indian diplomats in Khalistani posters

On the name of Indian diplomats in Khalistani posters, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, the issue of posters is very serious in which violence and threats are being made against our diplomats, embassies and consulates. We have talked to all the governments (Australia, United Kingdom, America, Canada) on this issue. There has been a reaction at some places and we are expecting a reaction at some places… The issue is not of freedom of expression but of terrorism.

The Narendra Modi government at the Center has called an all-party meeting on July 19 before the monsoon session. In the meeting, the government will discuss on running the Parliament session properly.

Pilot said after meeting with Rahul-Kharge, my point was accepted

After the strategic meeting of the Congress, Sachin Pilot said, there was a meaningful discussion about how to change the tradition of changing the government every time in Rajasthan. We discussed all issues with an open mind. Everyone expressed confidence that we can form the government again in Rajasthan. He said, the high command has accepted his point.

Eknath Shinde rubbishes rumors of his resignation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dismissed rumors of his resignation, saying these are all rumours… They (NCP) should introspect what is happening in their party. He dismissed the rumors of his resignation and also talked about the split in NCP.

Manish Sisodia applied for bail in the Supreme Court

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order that denied him bail in both the CBI and ED cases related to the Delhi government’s new excise duty policy

BJP will contest Lok Sabha elections alone in Punjab, no alliance with Akali Dal – Vijay Rupani

BJP will contest Lok Sabha elections alone in Punjab, there will be no alliance with Akali Dal, says Punjab BJP in-charge Vijay Rupani, he said that BHP will contest elections alone on all 13 seats in Punjab.

An all-party meeting has been called by the Central Government on July 19 regarding the monsoon session of Parliament.

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on petition seeking early elections in Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission to conduct assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir without any delay. SC says that the matter related to Article 370 is listed on July 11 and they should hear this petition only after that.

SC to hear Delhi government’s plea against Centre’s ordinance on July 10

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on July 10 the Delhi government’s plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 issued by the Center relating to control over bureaucracy.

Rahul Gandhi reached AICC headquarters, there will be discussion about Rajasthan

Rajasthan Congress leaders will meet the party’s National President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi today to discuss the preparations for the elections in the state, Sachin Pilot will attend the meeting, while Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will join the meeting virtually.

Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi, National Executive meeting called

Sharad Pawar has left for Delhi, today Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of the National Executive in Delhi after the show of strength by both the factions of NCP on Wednesday.

CBI registers case against Edigear International firm working in defense sector

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Delhi-based firm Edigear International, which deals with defense production, for allegedly defrauding a bank to the tune of Rs 30 crore.

Gas leak in Johannesburg township of South Africa, 24 people died

Gas leak in the settlement of Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 people died.

27 killed, 17 seriously injured as bus falls into gorge in Mexico

27 killed, 17 seriously injured after bus plunges into ditch in Mexico