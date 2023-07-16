Breaking News Live: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena inspected flood affected areas of Delhi

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena inspected flood affected areas of Delhi

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena inspected the flood affected areas of Delhi.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspects flood-affected areas of Delhi.

Jamiat-e-Islami Hind sent suggestions on UCC, said- government should not interfere in personal law

Jamiat-e-Islami Hind sent suggestions on UCC, said- Government should not interfere in personal law.

So far 26 people have died due to rain and floods in Himachal Pradesh.

Sitharaman stresses on strengthening global architecture to deal with financial crimes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday stressed on further strengthening the global framework to combat financial crimes, money laundering and sharing of information on various asset classes including cryptocurrencies. Addressing the ‘G20 High-Level Tax Seminar on Combating Tax Evasion, Corruption and Money Laundering’, he expressed confidence that the G20 will continue to assist countries in enhancing law enforcement capacity.

Operations begin on the Kurtha-Bijalpura section of the rail line connecting India and Nepal

In Indore, a person has been arrested for allegedly converting an eight-year-old child. The police took this action on the complaint of the child’s father. According to the police, the child and his mother had gone missing from a train in 2018 and were living with the arrested accused for the past few years. The complainant recently came to know about his whereabouts. The accused has also made a fake birth certificate of the child by telling him his son.

Passenger train collides with vehicle in Nagaland, no casualties

A passenger train collided with a vehicle at an unauthorized railway crossing in Nagaland’s Dimapur district on Sunday. An officer of the Railway Police Force (RPF) gave this information. He said that there was no news of any casualty in the incident. The incident took place between Rangapahar and Dimapur railway stations at around 11 am on Sunday when the Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express was passing through the area, they said. Suddenly a vehicle came on the railway track at an unauthorized railway level crossing made by people crossing the road near Thahekhu village and collided with the train, the official said.

Compensation announced for Delhi flood victims, victim’s family will get ten thousand

Announcement of compensation for Delhi flood victims, ten thousand rupees per family will be given as financial help to each flood affected family. Special camps will be organized for those whose papers like Aadhaar card etc. have been washed away, the children whose clothes and books have been washed away, should be given these by the schools. ,

Twitter server down, users unable to login

Twitter’s server is down once again, users are unable to login. At present, the reason for the server down has not been revealed.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sita Raman attended a seminar on ‘Tax Evasion and Money Laundering’ in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

“It is essential that law enforcement agencies work closely with each other to detect and prevent financial violations in multiple areas. It is important that personnel from different law enforcement agencies are trained in different laws dealing with financial crimes. Various aspects should be exposed so that investigative synergy is better utilised”: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at ‘High Level Tax Seminar on Combating Tax Evasion, Corruption and Money Laundering’ in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

#WATCH , "It is imperative that law enforcement agencies work in close collaboration with each other to detect & deter financial violations across multiple domains. It is important that the personnel of various law enforcement agencies are exposed to various facets involving the… pic.twitter.com/OvbltBxx0a

Two people died after the lift of the marriage hall in Lucknow fell.

Attack in Pakistan’s Sindh temple, news of 30 Hindus being held hostage

Attack in Sindh temple of Pakistan, there is news of 30 Hindus being taken hostage. A gang of dacoits allegedly attacked a place of worship of Hindu community members in Sindh’s Kashmore with a “rocket launcher” in the early hours of Sunday. The assailants attacked a place of worship and houses of the surrounding community under the jurisdiction of Gauspur police station. They fired indiscriminately, prompting a police unit led by Kashmore-Kandhakot SSP Irfan Sammo to reach the spot. The police officer said the dacoits fired “rocket launchers” at the place of worship, which was closed during the attack. He said that it opens every year for religious services conducted by the Bagdi community.

Panic after bomb cell was found in Sector 26 of Chandigarh

There has been a stir after finding a bomb cell in Sector 26 of Chandigarh. Police forces are present on the spot. Awaiting more details.

A bomb cell has been found in Sector 26 of Chandigarh. Police force is present on the spot. More details are awaited.

relief from delhi government for flood victims

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said about the floods in Delhi that we have opened relief camps in different areas for those people whose houses were submerged due to floods in Yamuna. During flood many people have lost important documents like Aadhaar, a special camp will be organized for these people later, we will provide textbooks and uniforms to the children who have lost these things. We are also planning to give some ad hoc relief to those people who have lost all their belongings in the flood.

#WATCH , " We have opened relief camps in different areas for the people whose homes were inundated due to overflowing of Yamuna…so many people have lost important documents like Aadhaar during the floods, a special camp will be put up for these people afterwards, we will … pic.twitter.com/33YlDdwzIC

Opposition parties do not have a plan – Bommai

Opposition parties are trying to defeat Prime Minister Modi in the Lok Sabha elections but it is impossible. They have no power and no special plan. Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said that tomorrow’s meeting in Bengaluru will not help him.

"Opposition parties are trying to defeat Prime Minister Modi in the Lok Sabha elections but that is impossible. They have no strength and no specific plan. They won't benefit from tomorrow's meeting in Bengaluru.": Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai

Nephew Ajit Pawar reached to meet Sharad Pawar

Praful Patel along with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with his MLAs has reached YB Chavan Center in Mumbai to meet NCP President Sharad Pawar. Apart from this, leaders of Ajit Pawar faction Hasan Mushrif and Dilip Walse Patil have also reached YB Chavan Center in Mumbai to meet NCP President Sharad Pawar.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel along with their MLAs reach YB Chavan Center in Mumbai to meet NCP President Sharad Pawar

Strong earthquake in Alaska

Tremors of a strong earthquake were felt off the coast of Alaska in America today i.e. on Sunday. The intensity of the earthquake has been estimated at 7.3 on the Rector scale. The tremors of the earthquake were so strong that a tsunami warning has been issued after them.

attempt to intimidate minorities

It is not clear what the Left and the Congress party are trying to do. Efforts are being made to create more fear among the minority communities in Kerala. BJP’s stand on this is the same as the PM had said in Bhopal that the Supreme Court has been stating the need for it (UCC) in the Constitution for many years and decades. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that CPIM is doing today what Congress has done in the last 65 years, that is, creating fear among minorities. Our government has the idea of ​​Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Vikas and this is our wish.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, "Left and Congress are trying to create more fear-mongering amongst the minority communities in Kerala. This is the only thing that is left in their political discourse, to keep creating lies. Our government believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Vikas and this is our wish."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari did sarcasm

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has taken a dig at SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar joining the NDA. He said that Om Rajbhar returned from where he had come. This is not a new thing. You cannot predict anything about him where he is today and where he will be tomorrow.

"Om Rajbhar returned to where he came from…this is nothing new. You can't predict anything about him like where he is today and where he will be tomorrow": Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar joining NDA alliance

your meeting

The Aam Aadmi Party has called a meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) today ahead of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will also attend the PAC meeting through video conferencing. The decision to attend the opposition meeting in Bengaluru is likely to be taken after the meeting.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) calls party's Political affairs committee (PAC) meeting today ahead of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will also join the PAC meeting through video conferencing. The decision to participate in Bengaluru's opposition meeting is likely to be taken after the meeting.

important meeting of the opposition

Uddhav Thackeray faction’s MP Sanjay Raut has said that a special meeting of the opposition is being held in Bengaluru. Leaders of many parties are participating in the meeting. He said that Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray and he himself will participate in the meeting.

Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray and I will participate in the opposition meeting that is going to take place in Bengaluru. This is a very important meeting: Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray Faction MP

SBHP may join NDA

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has spoken on his decision to join the NDA alliance. He said that we met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 and discussed various things and have decided to contest the 2024 elections together. I want to thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath for taking us along.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar speaks on his decision of joining the NDA alliance "We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 and discussed various things and decided to fight the 2024 elections together. I want to thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath for taking us along."

Mumbai Police sent a notice to Sanjay Raut regarding the allegations leveled against the CMO

Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Saturday issued a notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut asking him to produce evidence related to his allegations regarding the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). An officer of the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police said that we have issued a notice to Sanjay Raut and asked him to submit evidence on the allegations made in relation to the Chief Minister’s Office. As soon as Sanjay Raut will hand over the evidence, we will start investigating this matter.

At least four people killed in shooting in America

At least four people were killed in a shooting incident south of Atlanta in the US. An official of the county government in Georgia gave this information. Henry County officials said police are investigating the shooting, which happened Saturday morning in Hampton, a city of about 8,500 people about 40 miles south of Atlanta.

The demand for president’s rule is ridiculous.

On the demand of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat to impose President’s rule in the state, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has said that his statement is baseless. Shinde said that he has given the statement at a time when we have an absolute majority of 210 MLAs. It is ridiculous to make such a demand. Shinde said that it is ridiculous to make such a statement on behalf of such a big leader.

On Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat's demand to impose President's rule in the state, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says "At a time when we have an absolute majority of 210 MLAs, making such a demand is laughable. Making such a statement by such a big leader is laughable"

