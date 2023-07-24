Breaking News Live: Mob attacks Meghalaya Chief Minister’s office, 5 security personnel injured

Mob attacks Meghalaya CM’s office, 5 security personnel injured

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s office was attacked by a mob, in which 5 security personnel were injured. The incident is being told on Monday evening. If reports are to be believed then CM Sangma is safe. He is still present inside his office in Tura.

Houseboat catches fire in Srinagar’s Dal Lake

A houseboat caught fire in Srinagar’s Dal Lake on Monday evening in Jammu and Kashmir. Later the fire was brought under control by the fire department.

#WATCH , J&K | Fire broke out on a houseboat in Dal Lake in Srinagar earlier this evening. Fire was later doused by the fire department. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kMT9rpUIv4

— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

BJP parliamentary party meeting tomorrow to chalk out strategy for monsoon session

BJP parliamentary party meeting will be held tomorrow at 9.30 am to chalk out a strategy for the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha.

4 killed in building collapse in Gujarat’s Junagadh

A major accident took place in Junagadh, Gujarat late on Monday evening due to the collapse of a building. If sources are to be believed, four people have died in this accident while many people are injured. While giving information, the officials said that this building collapsed in Kadiawad area here, in which there were shops and residential houses. There was heavy rain in the city two days ago. Officials told that personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local fire department and police department are conducting rescue operations. He told that the work of removing debris with the help of bulldozers is going on and ambulances have been kept ready at the spot.

Non-bailable warrant issued against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a non-bailable warrant against former PM Imran Khan in the contempt case of the Election Commission. The Election Commission has directed the Islamabad Police to arrest Imran Khan and produce him tomorrow i.e. on July 25 by 10 am.

100 meter road washed away due to landslide in Kameda, Badrinath Yatra affected



About 100 meters of the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway was washed away on Monday following heavy overnight rains at Kameda near Gauchar in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, affecting the pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine. A government statement issued here said that this route will be blocked for two to three days for pilgrims and vehicles going to Badrinath Dham. It has been said in the statement that the concerned departments and agencies are working on a war footing to restore the route at the earliest.

SC refuses to stay EC’s delimitation process initiated in Assam

The Supreme Court issued notice to the Center on a petition by opposition leaders from Assam challenging the recent draft proposal of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the delimitation of 126 assembly constituencies and 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam. The Supreme Court asked the Center to file an affidavit within three weeks. The Supreme Court also refused to stay the Election Commission’s delimitation process initiated in Assam, and said that it would not pass any order restraining the Election Commission from taking any further steps with regard to the delimitation exercise in the state.

SC dismisses West Bengal government’s plea in violence case during Ram Navami

The Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court’s order to get the National Investigation Agency to investigate the incidents of violence in West Bengal during the Ram Navami festival. The Supreme Court has dismissed the West Bengal government’s plea challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order to get the National Investigation Agency to probe the incidents of violence in the state during the Ram Navami festival.

Amit Shah said – I am ready to discuss Manipur violence

Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha that the government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur. The opposition is urged to allow the discussion to take place and let the truth come out. He said that I do not know why the opposition is not allowing the discussion to take place in the Parliament. Let us tell you that due to the uproar by the members of the opposition parties in the Lok Sabha on the issue of Manipur on Monday, the proceedings of the house were adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday at around 2.35 pm after three adjournments.

Indian Coast Guard airlifted paralysis patient from the sea

Indian Coast Guard rescues a critically ill Indian sailor from MT Global Star around 110 miles northwest of Kochi. A 37-year-old patient had a stroke of paralysis. After which he was airlifted after running the operation. ICG gave this information.

India Coast Guard evacuated a critically ill Indian mariner from MT Global Star around 110 Miles NW of #Kochi. The 37 year old patient suffered a stroke with partial paralysis & required urgent evacuation. The operation was undertaken mid-sea in extreme weather conditions: ICG pic.twitter.com/o1tB4wvMWS

— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023



Two-storey building collapses due to heavy rains in Gujarat’s Junagadh, 8 to 10 people feared trapped

There is news of a two-storey building collapsing due to heavy rains in Junagadh, Gujarat. It is being told that there is information about 8 to 10 people being buried in this accident.

Opposition parties walkout from Business Advisory Committee meeting on Sanjay Singh’s suspension

All opposition parties staged a walkout from the Business Advisory Committee meeting in Rajya Sabha over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the current monsoon session.

EPFO will get 8.15 percent interest for 2022-23, government announced

The government has confirmed 8.15 percent interest rate on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund Scheme for the financial year 2022-23. Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) had decided on 28 March 2023 to pay interest at the rate of 8.15 percent on Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) deposits for 2022-23. In this way, EPFO ​​marginally increased the interest for its more than six crore members, which was earlier 8.10 percent.

Chairman of Rajya Sabha called an all-party meeting regarding the proceedings of the House.

In the midst of the monsoon session, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has called a meeting of leaders of all parties regarding the functioning of the House. Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Arjun Ram Meghwal met opposition leaders regarding the proceedings of Parliament.

Monsoon session | Rajya Sabha Chairman calls a meeting of leaders of all parties on the functioning of the House. Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Arjun Ram Meghwal meet with Opposition leaders regarding the functioning of the Parliament

— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023



Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Bandi Sanjay met Home Minister Amit Shah

Madhya Pradesh’s BJP leader Bandi Sanjay met Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. After meeting the Home Minister, the BJP MP said that Amit Shah said that good work has to be done in Telangana to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Amit Shah said that good work has to be done in Telangana to ensure the party’s win in the upcoming assembly elections in the state, says BJP MP Bandi Sanjay after meeting Union Home Minister in Delhi. https://t.co/8bPS1yKT92

— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023



AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended for entire session, action taken over ruckus on Manipur issue

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has been suspended for the entire session. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha has taken this action regarding the ongoing uproar on the Manipur issue.

Five killed, three injured in floods and landslides in China

Heavy rains and landslides in eastern China killed at least five people while three people are missing. During this, more than 1,500 people have been shifted to safer places. China National Radio reported that a village in Fuyang district in Hangzhou was flooded on Saturday afternoon and many houses were hit by it. China Central Television (CCTV) reported that the rain caused part of a mountain to collapse and cause a landslide, affecting several places in the area and leaving more than 1,600 homes without power. Xinhua news agency reported that more than 1,500 people in the area have been evacuated to safer places.

Jaya Bachchan said Manipur is being discussed internationally but not in our country

SP MP Jaya Bachchan said, the topic of Manipur is being discussed at the international level but it is not happening in our country. It’s a shame.

PSLV-C56 to be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Center on July 30

ISRO said, C56 (PSLV-C56) along with six co-passenger satellites will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota at 06:30 am on July 30.

C56 (PSLV-C56) with six co-passenger satellites will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota on July 30 at 0630 hours: ISRO pic.twitter.com/XaCY9N8rlJ

— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023



Uproar in Parliament over Manipur issue, House adjourned till noon

There is a huge uproar in Parliament on the issue of Manipur violence. Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm as soon as the proceedings begin. Opposition MPs started protesting by standing on the seat.

#WATCH , As Rajya Sabha Chairman addresses the MPs, Opposition MPs rise from their seats to raise their concerns, at which the Chairman says, "Mr Derek O’Brien, please take a seat, you are challenging the Chair."Soon after, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon. pic.twitter.com/6B3dsdMxjS

— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023



Supreme Court extends bail of AAP leader Satyendar Jain till further orders

The Supreme Court has extended the interim bail of former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain on medical grounds till further orders.

Supreme Court extends interim bail to former Delhi minister & AAP leader Satyendar Jain on medical grounds till further orders. pic.twitter.com/APjhYcNvA5

— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023



Opposition protests outside Parliament demanding PM Modi’s statement on Manipur issue

Opposition parties (INDIA) protested in Parliament demanding PM Modi’s statement on Manipur in both the Houses.

#WATCH , Opposition parties (INDIA) protest in Parliament demanding PM Modi’s statement on Manipur in both houses. pic.twitter.com/zhX9ZKMtal

— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023



Demonstration of BJP MPs in Delhi on the issue of increasing atrocities against women in Rajasthan

BJP Rajasthan MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue along with senior leaders. This protest is on the issue of increasing atrocities and crimes against women in the state.

#WATCH , Delhi: BJP Rajasthan MPs along with senior leaders hold a protest in front of the Gandhi statue. The protest is against issues of rising atrocities and crime against women in the state. pic.twitter.com/ruyKBbsZEM

— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023



Arjun Munda to introduce bill to include some communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes today

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passing to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to include certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in respect of the State of Himachal Pradesh. This bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last year.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives business suspension notice on Manipur issue

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given business suspension notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha. He has demanded a discussion on the deteriorating situation in Manipur.

15 dead, 19 missing after boat capsizes off Indonesia’s Sulawesi island

At least 15 people have died and 19 are missing after a boat capsized near the island of Sulawesi. This information has been given by the Indonesian authority.

Schools closed today in Maharashtra due to heavy rains

In view of heavy rains in Maharashtra, all schools in Raigad district will remain closed today. IMD has issued Orange Alert for Raigarh.

Congress MP Manish Tiwari has given adjournment motion notice regarding Manipur case

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tiwari has given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the ethnic conflict in Manipur before the monsoon session of Parliament begins.

Gyanvapi temple survey work started

The work of Gyanvapi survey has started from 7 am today. Advocate Sudhir Tripathi, appearing for the Hindu side, said, Gyanvapi survey is good for us. Can’t say how long the survey will last.

Monsoon session of Parliament will again be stormy today, opposition parties adamant on PM’s statement in Manipur case

Today once again there is a possibility of a huge uproar in the Parliament regarding the Manipur issue.

Five killed in Ecuador jail clash between two groups

There is news of a clash between two groups inside the jail in Ecuador. In which five people have died.

Yamuna’s water level reached above the danger mark

Yamuna has once again started flowing above the danger mark. Due to which the danger of flood has started looming over Delhi. If the already flood-stricken Delhi gets flooded again, then the problems will increase for the people living in the low-lying areas.