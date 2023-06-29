Breaking News Live: Opposition parties meeting will be held on July 14

Opposition parties meeting will be held on July 14

The meeting of opposition parties will be held on July 14. At present the venue of the meeting is Shimla but it may be changed to Jaipur as well. The final decision regarding the venue has not been taken yet. Congress will host the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi will go to Manipur today

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur today, where he will meet the people affected by the violence.

Security beefed up near Delhi’s Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, security was tightened near Jama Masjid in Delhi.

Fierce collision between three trucks on Jaipur-Ajmer highway, 5 killed

Five people have died after a fire broke out after three trucks collided in the Jaipur-Ajmer highway area. ASP Gramin Dinesh Sharma told, buffaloes were tied in a truck, they collided with a truck parked in front. The truck caught fire due to the collision. Due to the fire, people riding in a truck full of buffaloes died due to burns.