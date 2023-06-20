Breaking News Live: PM Modi arrives in New York in the first phase of American tour, will meet many veterans

Central Government will deploy 22 CAPF companies in West Bengal for Panchayat elections

The Central Government will deploy 22 companies of CAPFs with immediate effect in the districts of West Bengal for Panchayat elections.

Central Government to deploy 22 Coys of CAPF with immediate effect in West Bengal districts for the Panchayat elections

PM Modi arrives in New York in the first leg of his American tour, will meet many veterans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached New York on the first leg of his official state visit to the United States of America. During his visit to New York, PM will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, educationists, health sector experts today. The Prime Minister will attend the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters on 21 June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in New York on first leg of his official State visit to the United States. During his visit to New York, PM will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts today.

China bans declaring Lashkar terrorists as global terrorists

China blocked a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir as a global terrorist for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Internet services suspended in violence-hit Manipur till June 25

Internet services will remain suspended in violence-hit Manipur till June 25. In view of the violence of miscreants in Manipur, this decision has been taken by the state government.

State government has extended the suspension of the Internet in Manipur till June 25.

Maoists kill villager on suspicion of being informer in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh

A 45-year-old man was allegedly abducted and killed by Maoists on suspicion of being a police informer in Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Police officials said that Dhurva Dharmaiah, a resident of Ipenta village under Ilmidi police station area of ​​the district, was abducted and murdered by Naxalites. He told that the police have received information that Naxalites had taken Dharmaiah with them on Sunday night. Police officials said that on Monday, villagers and his family members found Dharmaiah’s body in the forest of Ipenta village. Maoists’ leaflet has been found near the dead body, in which it has been written about killing the police informer by accusing him.

Eight injured in Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

Eight people are said to be injured in the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra taken out on Tuesday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav reviewed the restoration works at Bahnaga in Balasore

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said on Tuesday that in Odisha, I reviewed all the renovation works going on in Bahnaga market and talked to the local people here. He said that whatever request the local people have made, it will be fulfilled soon.

Stalin will attend the meeting of opposition parties in Patna on June 23

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President Blitz Stalin said on Tuesday that he will attend the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna on June 23.

On 23rd June, I will participate in the opposition parties' meeting in Patna, says DMK President and Tamil Nadu CM, Blitz Stalin.

Swaminathan Janakiraman appointed as Deputy Governor of RBI

Swaminathan Janakiraman has been appointed as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the next three years. He is currently the Managing Director of State Bank of India.

NIA arrested two Maoists including a woman from Chhattisgarh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two people, including a woman, in connection with the 2019 attack on security forces by CPI (Maoist) or Naxal operatives near Tiriya village in Chhattisgarh. Both were picked up by the NIA on Sunday, June 18, after extensive investigation in the case (also known as RK Dairy case). NIA has so far arrested four accused in this case.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, Congress has always been anti-Hindu

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in Mumbai on Tuesday that there would hardly be any such Hindu house, where there is no book, scripture or epic printed in Gita Press. Congress has always been anti-Hindu and from time to time Congress leaders themselves have exposed that the think tank of Congress has been captured by ideological terrorists who are trying to appease Hindu religion, centers of Hindu faith and Hindu scriptures. make fun of.

There is hardly any Hindu home where there is no book, scripture or epic printed in the Gita Press. Congress has always been anti-Hindu and from time to time Congress leaders themselves have exposed that the think tank of Congress has been captured by ideological terrorists who are trying to appease Hindu religion, centers of Hindu faith and Hindu scriptures.

Kejriwal will go to Supreme Court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said after the meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority – In the ordinance of the Center regarding the services, the Chief Secretary of Delhi has been placed above the cabinet. The National Capital Civil Service Authority is useless and we will go to the Supreme Court against the ordinance of the Center.

Elections cannot be held in Bengal with violence

On the Bengal Panchayat elections, the Supreme Court said that elections cannot be held with violence. Elections should be fair and peaceful.

CBI interrogated Sanville D’Souza



The CBI questioned Sanville D’Souza, accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore from the family of actor Shah Rukh Khan in connection with the seizure of drugs from a ship. An officer gave this information.

Delhi Police Crime Branch raids more than 100 locations

Under ‘Operation Kavach’, Delhi Police Crime Branch raided more than 100 locations last night. This comes as a major police crackdown on drug peddlers. More details are awaited.

Together we will face global challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left on a state visit to America. Before flying to the US, he said that his visit to the US would be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the India-US partnership. Together, both the countries can face the common global challenges more strongly.

PM Modi congratulated the President on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished President Draupadi Murmu on her birthday and wished her good health and long life. PM Modi said, birthday greetings to the President. She is a beacon of wisdom, dignity and commitment for the welfare of the people. He is praised for his efforts in furthering the progress of the nation. His dedication inspires us all. Wish him good health and long life.

Public Health Preparedness Review

It is reported quoting sources that Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting today to review the public health preparedness in relation to the heatwave across the country.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high level meeting to review public health preparedness regarding heatwave across the country, this morning: Sources

steel factory fire

One person was killed and five others were injured in a fire that broke out after a blast in a furnace at a steel factory in Kanjikode industrial area of ​​Palakkad, Kerala. The fire has now been brought under control.

Crowd gathered in Rath Yatra

A large number of devotees gathered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023. CM Bhupendra Patel performed Pahind method on this occasion.

A large number of devotees gathered in Ahmedabad for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023. CM Bhupendra Patel performed Pahind Vidhi on the occasion.

PM Modi leaves for America

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted before leaving for America that he is leaving for USA, where he will participate in programs in New York City and Washington DC. These events include Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters, an interaction with US President Joe Biden, addressing a joint session of the US Congress and more.

"Leaving for USA, where I will attend programs in New York City and Washington DC. These programs include Yoga Day celebrations at the UN HQ, talks with US President Joe Biden, address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more…," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi’s American tour

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s state visit to the USA, Congressman Matt Cartwright tweeted that the cherished relationship between India and the USA is stronger than ever and is indeed one of the most consequential relationships of the 21st century.

'This cherished relationship between India and the USA is stronger than ever and really one of the most consequential relationships of the 21st century,' tweets Congressman Matt Cartwright ahead of PM Narendra Modi's State Visit to USA

