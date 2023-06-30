Breaking News Live: Rain caused fire, tomato prices increased again in many states including Delhi

Tomato prices will increase further

The rains in Delhi have increased the prices of many vegetables. Tomato has grown the most. A seller of Ghazipur mandi said, crops have been damaged due to rain in the country. The fields are filled with water. Due to this, farmers have suffered a lot. The shopkeeper is getting tomatoes for 70 to 80 rupees per kg. In the coming days, the price of tomato may increase further.

