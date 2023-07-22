Breaking News Live: Third accused arrested in Manipur viral video case

JP Nadda appointed five MPs to tour Bengal in Panchayat election violence case

BJP National President JP Nadda has appointed a five-member committee of Scheduled Caste MPs to visit West Bengal regarding the violence after the Panchayat elections.

Third accused arrested in Manipur viral video case



One more accused has been arrested in the Manipur viral video case. Giving information, the police said that a cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak ​​(PREPAK) has been arrested by the Imphal East district police. A total of three main accused of the heinous crime of kidnapping and gang rape of a woman have been arrested today.

Two accused arrested for raping women in Manipur

The video of Manipur violence went viral on social media on Thursday. In such a situation, two people have been arrested in the case of cruelty to women. This information was given by the Chief Minister of the state, Biren Singh. Along with this, he said that the suspects in this case will give death sentence to the main accused.

Man’s body recovered from his house in Delhi, probe underway

Dead body of a person has been found in Delhi. Giving information, the police said that the name of the deceased is Varun Prakash Singh, whose age is 35 years. The body has been recovered from his house in Mehrauli. Police said that further investigation is going on in this matter.

Brij Bhushan Sharan gets regular bail from Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has granted regular bail to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, outgoing President of Wrestling Federation of India and Vinod Tomar Singh, Assistant Secretary of the Federation, in the sexual harassment case registered on the basis of complaints from several wrestlers. The court granted bail to both of them on a personal surety bond of Rs 25,000 each. While granting him bail, the court imposed several conditions and said that the accused shall not directly or indirectly induce the complainants or witnesses and shall not leave the country without the permission of the court. The court has ordered the President of Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh not to leave the country without the permission of the court. The next date of hearing for scrutiny of documents is 28 July 2023.

Teesta Setalvad’s plea dismissed for fabricating evidence of 2002 riots

Ahmedabad’s sessions court has dismissed social activist Teesta Setalvad’s plea seeking discharge in the 2002 riots case of fabricating evidence.

Delhi government’s plea was referred to a five-judge constitution bench

The Supreme Court has sent the Delhi government’s petition challenging the Centre’s service ordinance to a five-judge constitution bench.

The Supreme Court refers the Delhi government's plea challenging the Centre's Services Ordinance to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Uproar in Parliament over Manipur video matter, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

There was a lot of uproar in the Parliament regarding the case of two women being paraded naked in Manipur. The MPs of the opposition party created ruckus demanding action on the matter. In view of the uproar, both the Houses were adjourned till Friday.

Youth dies due to electrocution while running on treadmill in gym in Rohini

A 24-year-old man died of electrocution while running on a treadmill in a gym in Sector-15, Rohini. Police said on Thursday that the gym owner has been arrested. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Gurikbal Singh Sidhu said that the police had received information from Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital about the death of Saksham, resident of Rohini Sector-19.

Verdict on Brij Bhushan Singh’s bail reserved

The Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its verdict while hearing the regular bail plea of ​​former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the alleged sexual harassment case against wrestlers. Today he had reached Rouse Avenue Court for hearing.

National Commission for Women took cognizance of Manipur video issue

On the Manipur incident, National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma said, one of the main accused in the incident has been arrested and more culprits are likely to be arrested by evening. We have also given notice to Twitter against allowing dissemination of such videos on its platform. This is really shocking and NCW has taken cognizance of the incident. Many such incidents are coming to the fore from Rajasthan and Manipur. I am in constant touch with the administration and the accused will be punished.

One main accused in the incident has been arrested and by the evening more culprits are likely to be arrested. We have also given a notice to Twitter against allowing the circulation of such videos on their platform. This is indeed shocking and the NCW has taken…

Uproar over Manipur video, Mahila Congress protests at Jantar Mantar

Women Congress workers and leaders protested at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the situation in Manipur, demanding the resignation of CM N Biren Singh.

Women Congress workers and leaders protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over Manipur situation, demand resignation of CM N Biren Singh

Central and state governments should take immediate action on the Manipur video case: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said, it is very distressed by the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Mishra called it completely unacceptable. The bench directed the Center and the state government to take immediate steps and inform it as to what action has been taken. The bench said, we will give some time to the government to act and if nothing happens at the ground level, then we will take action.

Delhi HC seeks WFI’s reply on Bajrang Punia and Phogat’s direct entry in Asian Games

The Delhi High Court has sought response from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on a plea filed by wrestlers Avinash Panghal and Sujit Kalkal on the exemption granted to wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023 by the WFI ad-hoc panel.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned

The monsoon session of the Parliament started from today, but was adjourned after running for some time. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon. With the commencement of the session, there was a huge uproar regarding the Manipur video case. Opposition parties, including the Congress, targeted the government in this matter and sought answers.

Supreme Court ordered the government to take action on the Manipur video case, said- such cases are not acceptable

The Supreme Court has taken strict cognizance after the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has ordered the government to take action. The CJI said, such cases are not acceptable. He described the matter as disturbing. Now the Supreme Court will hear in this matter on Friday.

Supreme Court says it's really disturbed over the video that came yesterday about two women paraded naked in Manipur. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asks the government to take action.

PM Modi said on Manipur case, my heart is full of pain and anger

Addressing the media before the monsoon session of Parliament, PM Modi said on the issue of women being paraded naked in Manipur, today my heart is filled with pain and anger. The culprits will not be spared, he said. The PM said, the case of Manipur is shameful.

Police arrests main accused in Manipur viral video case

Uproar has started in Manipur after the video of two women being paraded naked went viral. All the opposition parties, including the Congress, have surrounded the government and demanded answers from Prime Minister Modi. Here the police have arrested the main accused.

MP Elamaram Karim gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Manipur issue

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Karim has given Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 for discussion on Manipur issue in presence of Prime Minister. He has also sought an answer from the PM on this issue in the House.

Government in action regarding Manipur, directed not to share videos of women being paraded naked

The government has issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms not to share the viral video of two Manipuri women being paraded naked. It is mandatory for the social media platform to follow Indian laws as the matter is still under investigation.

NIA continues raids at several places in Jammu and Kashmir in terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at several places in Jammu and Kashmir in the terror conspiracy case.

National Investigation Agency is conducting raids at multiple places in Jammu and Kashmir in a terror conspiracy case.

Section 144 imposed in Noida, ban on Namaz-worship in public places and roads

Noida Police has imposed Section 144 in the area. After which prayer-worship has been banned in public places and on the roads.

Landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad, entire village engulfed due to falling of mountain soil

A heart-wrenching news is coming out from Raigad district of Maharashtra. It is being told that the whole village has come under the grip due to the fall of the soil of the mountain. So far 20 people have been saved. While 50 people are still suspected to be trapped in the debris. Police and fire brigade teams are present on the spot. Whereas in the rescue operation, 4 teams of NDRF have been engaged in relief and rescue work. After knowing the news of the accident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has left for the incident site.

Car runs over people in Ahmedabad, 9 killed

A heartbreaking news is coming out from Ahmedabad. It is being told that the Jaguar car ran over the people watching the road accident, in which 9 people died.