Breaking News Live: Today PM Modi will flag off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

India is respected when the Prime Minister is respected: Meenakshi Lekhi
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said, we all saw how world leaders respected India and when the Prime Minister is respected, India is respected.
PM Modi will flag off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train at 11 am today. He tweeted this information.
"At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun," tweets PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/oJdRL9M18r
— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023
PM Modi returned to India after visiting three countries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to India after visiting three countries. PM Modi was on a tour of Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. He was given a grand welcome at Palam Airport in Delhi.
