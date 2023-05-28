Breaking News Live: Two tremors of magnitude 3.5 and 3.3 in Palghar, Maharashtra

Earthquakes of magnitude 3.5 and 3.3 jolt Palghar in Maharashtra

According to the National Center for Seismology, two earthquakes measuring 3.5 and 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Palghar in Maharashtra at 5:15 pm and 5:28 pm respectively.

Two earthquakes tremors with magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.3 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar in Maharashtra at 5:15 pm and 5:28 pm respectively: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/sD4aafbZtO

— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023



Aam Aadmi Party dissolves organization in Goa

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dissolved its organization in Goa with immediate effect. However, the state president of the party should remain in his post for the time being. The party has said that the new organizational structure will be announced soon.

Mehbooba Mufti appeals for reconsideration of Yasin Malik’s sentence

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has appealed to reconsider the sentence of separatist leader Yasin Malik. He said that when the sentence of the Prime Minister’s killers can be waived in the country, then why the sentence of Yasin Malik cannot be reconsidered. His statement has come to the fore when the NIA has said to appeal in the court to convert Yasin Malik’s life sentence into death sentence.

Student leader arrested for raping domestic help in Arunachal Pradesh

The Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested a student leader in Itanagar for allegedly raping a 21-year-old domestic help. Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said that an FIR was lodged by the victim at the Women’s Police Station on May 23, after which the accused Mili Tetic was arrested. He told that Mili Tetic is the president of Kamle District Students Union (KDSU).

Woman Naxalite and two BSF jawans injured in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Naxal-affected Kanker district of Chhattisgarh and the injured woman Naxalite has been caught. Police officials gave this information on Saturday. Police officials said that BSF jawans Vikas Singh and Malik Ram were injured in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in the forest of Urpanjur village under Partapur police station area of ​​the district and the injured woman Naxalite Fagni was arrested.

Court took cognizance of CBI’s charge sheet against Manish Sisodia

The Rouse Avenue Court took cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other accused persons in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The court has issued summons to Manish Sisodia, Arjun Pandey, Buchi Babu and Amandeep Dhal for June 2.

FIR lodged against bar manager for molesting singer in Mumbai

A case has been registered against the manager of a ‘bar’ for molesting and assaulting a singer in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. An official of the Koparkhairane police station said on Saturday that no arrests have been made in connection with the case. He told that in the early hours of May 20, there was a fight between ‘bar’ manager Sudarshan Shetty and the 27-year-old singer over stopping the songs. In her complaint to the police, the singer alleged that Shetty molested and assaulted her, causing injuries to her eyes. Police on Friday registered a case against Shetty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police did not give any reason for the delay on the part of the woman in registering the complaint.

opposition doing petty politics

Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar has targeted the opposition for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament House. He said that this is petty politics of the worst kind. This is the downfall of politics, which is beyond what I would call petty politics.

#WATCH , On Opposition boycotting the inauguration of #NewParliamentBuildingUnion Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, "…This is petty politics to the worst level, it is the falling of politics even beyond what I would call petty politics. It is desperation, frustration in the… pic.twitter.com/UDMcjpud9Y

— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023



India is moving a step ahead with the new education policy

UPSC Civil Services Exam topper Ishita Kishore has said that India is moving a step ahead with the new education policy. I hope in 2047 India will have basic facilities till last mile everyone should have minimum standard of living especially women.

#WATCH , "With the New Education Policy, India is taking a step forward. I hope in India in 2047, the basic facilities are available till the last mile, everyone should have that minimum standard of living especially women," says UPSC Civil Services Exam topper, Ishita Kishore pic.twitter.com/IB8x2Q5TkK

— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023



NITI Aayog meeting continues

The eighth meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council began here on Saturday. Many issues including health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development are being discussed in the meeting with the aim of making the country a developed country by 2047. The apex body of NITI Aayog, the council comprises chief ministers of all states, lieutenant governors of union territories and various central ministers.

NITI Aayog meeting begins

The meeting of NITI Aayog under the chairmanship of PM Modi has started in Delhi. CMs of 7 states have not attended the meeting. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal CM Mamla Banerjee have not attended the meeting.

Complaint filed for giving provocative statement

for making inflammatory statements citing the caste of President Draupadi Murmu in connection with organizing the inauguration of the new Parliament House with the intention of promoting discrimination between communities/groups against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and many others A complaint has been registered regarding this. This complaint comes under the category of crime under sections 121, 153A, 505 and 34 IPC.

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 27, 2023



Number of active patients of corona decreased



After the arrival of 425 new cases of corona virus infection in India in one day, the number of people infected so far in the country has increased to 4,49,89,341. At the same time, the number of patients under treatment has decreased from 5,707 to 5,259. According to the updated data of the Union Health Ministry till eight o’clock on Saturday morning, the death toll has increased to 5,31,859 due to the death of three more patients due to infection.

Nepal’s PM will come on an official visit to India

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda is on an official visit to India from May 31 to June 03 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that this will be the first bilateral foreign visit of the PM of Nepal after assuming office in December 2022. A high level delegation will also come with him.

Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, will be on an official visit to India from 31 May to 03 June at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first bilateral visit abroad by Nepal PM after assuming office in December 2022. He will be… pic.twitter.com/uwzE3sio81

— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023



Demand to make minister

In Karnataka, supporters of Congress leader Rudrappa Lamani staged a protest outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office demanding ministerial berth. Rudrappa Manappa Lamani has won the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections from Haveri constituency. Supporters say that our Banjara community leader Rudrappa Lamani’s name was in the list till last night, but today we saw that his name is not there. If our leader does not get the ministerial post, we will oppose it because we have given ours. Congress got 75 votes in the election, so there should be at least one leader from our community.

Karnataka | Congress leader Rudrappa Lamani’s supporters stage protest outside Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office demanding ministerial post for the leader.Rudrappa Manappa Lamani won the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Haveri constituency.

— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023



Man arrested for assaulting police officer

A man has been arrested for allegedly manhandling a senior police officer at Nalasopara in Palghar district in Maharashtra. A police official said that the incident took place on Thursday when the accused was brought to the police station in connection with a case. At the police station, the accused abused the senior inspector, grabbed his collar and pushed him, causing him to fall to the ground. Other police personnel overpowered the accused and arrested him.

Importance of yoga increased in India and abroad

Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that on International Yoga Day, the importance of Yoga should increase in the country and abroad, so we have organized different programs on foreign soil in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Arts and Science.

To increase the importance of Yoga in the country and abroad on International Yoga Day, we have organized different programs in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Arts and Science on foreign soil: Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/duffgdnfOz

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 27, 2023



Congress high command will decide

The Congress high command will decide whether Delhi CM will meet Arvind Kejriwal or not. Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary said that Arvind Kejriwal should realize his mistake when all the opposition parties were together and kept praising the BJP.

#WATCH , Congress high command will take a decision on whether they will meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal or not. When all opposition parties were together, he kept praising BJP, Arvind Kejriwal should realize his mistake: Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/nJW0qqQQFq

— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023



Death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru today

Today is the death anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Many leaders including PM Modi paid tribute to him. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to him at his memorial Shanti Van.

#WATCH Delhi: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pay floral tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at his memorial Shanti Van on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/PYMHpc5Xut

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 27, 2023



Exercise to declare Diwali as a federal holiday

US Congressman introduced a bill to declare Diwali as a federal holiday. If this bill is approved in the House, then Diwali will be a national holiday in America like India.

cabinet expansion in karnataka today

The new cabinet will be expanded in the Karnataka Assembly today. A week after the formation of the government, the Congress released the list of 24 MLAs yesterday i.e. on Friday who will be sworn in as ministers on Saturday i.e. today. According to Congress leaders, the cabinet expansion will take place in Karnataka on Saturday afternoon and ministers will be sworn in. Let me tell you, 10 ministers including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were sworn in on May 20, while 24 other MLAs will be included in the cabinet today.