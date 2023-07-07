Breaking News: ‘Make your stand clear’, says AAP leader Raghav Chadha on invitation for opposition meeting

Congress should oppose – Aam Aadmi Party

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak on receiving invitation for opposition party meeting in Bengaluru has said that in the opposition party meeting in Patna, the Congress party had said that it will declare support for AAP and the people of Delhi from the start of the Parliament session. There are about fifteen days left. He said that today is July 7, the Parliament session is starting on July 20. The Congress party should now declare that it opposes this ordinance. The Congress party should make this announcement in favor of the people of Delhi and we have full hope that the Congress party will make this announcement.

#WATCH , Delhi: Sandeep Pathak, AAP leader on receiving invitation for the Opposition party meeting in Bengaluru, says, "…In the opposition party meeting in Patna, the Congress party had said that it would announce support for AAP & the people of Delhi on the ordinance issue…

Delhi Assembly has no reason to stop the fellowship

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal has written a letter to the Delhi LG opposing one of his orders. The Assembly Speaker has written that the Delhi Assembly has no reason to stop the fellowship.

"No reason for the Delhi Assembly to discontinue fellowships": Speaker of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Ram Niwas Goel writes to Delhi LG opposing his order

Congress should clarify its stand – Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha told that the Congress party has sent an invitation to the Aam Aadmi Party for the opposition meeting in Bengaluru. Chadha has said that during the opposition meeting held in Patna, the Congress party had said in front of all like-minded parties that they would clarify their stand on the Delhi Ordinance. Chadha said that 15 days before the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament, we hope that they will clear their stand soon. He said that all further talks will happen only after his formal announcement.

#WATCH , "Congress party has sent an invitation to AAP (for opposition meet in Bengaluru), however, during the Patna opposition meet, in front of all like-minded parties, the Congress party had said that they will clear their stand on the Delhi ordinance, 15 days prior to…

Rs 52.24 crore seized in Delhi liquor scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 52.24 crore from former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and other accused in the Delhi Liquor Scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), has provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 52.24 crore belonging to former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and other accused in the case of Delhi Liquor Scam: ED

Uday Sawant took a dig at the Uddhav group

Uday Sawant of Shiv Sena Shinde faction said that people are not coming to Eknath Shinde-led party for money. People of Maharashtra know that we have taken the right decision under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde. He said that there will be opposition in the state, we will not take the entire opposition.

#WATCH , Mumbai: Shiv Sena Shinde faction Uday Sawant on Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde Faction, says, "…People are not coming to the Eknath Shinde-led party for money…The people of Maharashtra know that we have taken the right decision under the leadership of CM…

BJP’s big conspiracy – DK Shivkumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said on the decision regarding Rahul Gandhi defamation case that it is a big conspiracy of BJP. BJP has filed a complaint with its party cadre and a decision has come on it, such a decision has never come. No one can stop the Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH , ," This is a big conspiracy of BJP…BJP with its party cadre has filed a complaint and a verdict has come on it, such a verdict has never come…nobody can stop Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi…": Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BJP announced Chuwan in-charges

BJP has appointed in-charge for four poll-bound states. Om Prakash Mathur became in-charge of Chhattisgarh, Mansukh Mandaviya became deputy election in-charge of Chhattisgarh. On the other hand, BJP has made Prakash Javadekar the election in-charge for Telangana. Prahlad Joshi was made in-charge of Rajasthan. Bhupendra Yadav became the election in-charge of Madhya Pradesh.

Will appeal in the Supreme Court – Congress

On the Gujarat High Court’s decision on the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said that the defamation law was misused. We have faith in law and order, judiciary and Supreme Court. He said that he will go to the Supreme Court against the decision.

#WATCH , Gujarat High Court verdict on defamation case against Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi says, "Defamation law was misused…We trust the law system, the judiciary and the Supreme Court but the court above the apex court is people's court. We are showing the…

Filmmaker got security

Police personnel have been deployed at the residence and office of filmmaker Ashok Pandit. He was allegedly receiving threats in connection with a film.

#WATCH , Mumbai, Maharashtra | Police personnel deployed at the residence and office of filmmaker Ashoke Pandit after he reportedly received threats over his film 72 Hoorain.

Court sent summons to Brij Bhushan Singh, ordered to appear on July 18

The court has sent summons to Brij Bhushan Singh. The court has ordered him to appear on July 18.

New Delhi | Rouse Avenue Court summons MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar after taking cognizance of the chargesheet in the case of sexual harassment allegations by wrestlers. The court has listed the matter for July 18.

Ruckus in Tripura Assembly on first day of budget session, five opposition MLAs suspended

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Neelam Gore joins Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai

NCP President Sharad Pawar will hold a historic meeting in Nashik tomorrow

NCP President Sharad Pawar will go to Nashik on July 8 on a one-day visit. There will be a historic meeting tomorrow at 4 pm at Yeola, Nashik: Maharashtra NCP Chief Spokesperson Mahesh Taapsee

Fire in bogies S4, S5 and S6 of Falaknuma Express, incident between Bommaipalli and Pagidipalli

The news of fire in Falaknuma Express has come to the fore. All the passengers got down. No casualties were reported and the train was stopped between Bommaipalli and Pagidipalli. The fire broke out in three bogies S4, S5, S6: CH Rakesh, CPRO South Central Railway

Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of Karnataka and in-charge of the Finance Ministry, presented the budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the assembly

Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of Karnataka and in-charge of the Finance Ministry, presented the budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the assembly.

PM Modi’s gift to Chhattisgarh, inauguration and foundation stone laying of 10 projects costing 7600 crores

PM Modi has given a gift of Rs 7600 crore to Chhattisgarh. PM Modi inaugurated doubling of 103 km long Raipur-Khariar road rail line completed at a cost of Rs 750 crore and 17 km long new railway line connecting Keoti-Antagarh. Along with this, many other projects were inaugurated.

PM Modi reached Raipur in Chhattisgarh, will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate many projects

Two lawyers arrested for firing in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court

Manish Sharma and Lalit Sharma, the heads of both groups of lawyers accused in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court complex firing case, have been arrested today. The raid is still going on.

Bus carrying BJP workers going to attend PM Modi’s meeting in Chhattisgarh rammed into trailer, two killed

Bus carrying BJP workers going to attend PM Modi’s meeting in Chhattisgarh collided with trailer, two killed.

Amarnath Yatra stopped on two routes of Baltal and Pahalgam due to bad weather

Coimbatore Range DIG Vijayakumar commits suicide by shooting himself

DIG Vijayakumar of Coimbatore Range has committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver. The reasons for the suicide have not been disclosed yet.

Gujarat High Court to pronounce verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s plea in defamation case today

The Gujarat High Court will pronounce its verdict on Friday (July 7) at 11 am on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea against the sentence awarded in a defamation case related to the Modi surname. This decision will be given by Justice Hemant Prachhak. Rahul Gandhi was convicted by the Surat court and sentenced to two years on March 23. After being convicted, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the membership of the Lok Sabha. After being disqualified from membership, Rahul Gandhi had said in Wayanad, Kerala that the central government is working to suppress his voice, but he is not afraid.