Breaking News: Out of 278 people who died in the Odisha train accident, 101 bodies have not been identified yet.

101 dead bodies not yet identified

DRM ECR Rinkesh Roy said in Bhubaneswar that around 1100 people were injured in the Balasore train accident, out of which around 900 people were discharged after treatment. About 200 people are being treated in various hospitals of the state. Out of 278 people who died in the accident, 101 bodies have not been identified yet.

#WATCH About 1100 people were injured in the Balasore train accident, out of which about 900 people were discharged after treatment. Around 200 people are being treated in various hospitals of the state. Out of 278 people who died in the accident, 101 bodies are yet to be identified: DRM ECR… pic.twitter.com/QXRVf6sGYg

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 5, 2023



Attempt to send Imran Khan to jail

Former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan has said that he can be put in jail. Imran Khan has said that efforts are on to send him to jail.

President Draupadi Murmu received the highest award ‘Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star’

President Draupadi Murmu received Suriname’s highest honor ‘Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star’ from Suriname President Chandrikaprasad Santokhi on 5 June. He said on this occasion that this honor is a great honor for me. It is also of utmost importance to the over 140 crore people of India whom I represent. I also dedicate this honor to the generations of the Indo-Surinamese community who have played an important role in enriching the relations between the two countries.

Firing in Jafrabad area

4 people were injured in an incident of firing by unknown people in Jaffrabad area. The police is investigating the matter. The victim’s mother Shayra Bano told that my two sons were shot. He had no fight with anyone. I haven’t seen anyone.