Breaking News: PM Modi and Home Minister Shah congratulated the women’s hockey team on winning the Asia Cup

PM Modi and Home Minister Shah congratulated the women’s hockey team on winning the Asia Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team on winning the Junior Asia Cup 2023 title. PM Modi tweeted and wrote, Congratulations to our young champions on winning the 2023 Women’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup! The team has shown immense tenacity, talent and teamwork. He has made our country very proud. Best wishes to him for the future. Amit Shah tweeted and wrote, Historic moment for Indian Hockey! The junior women’s hockey team created history by winning the Junior Asia Cup for the first time. Many congratulations to the entire team on this unprecedented victory.

Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to medal winners in 36th National Games

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to medal winners at the 36th National Games in Guwahati.

India wins Women’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup, beats South Korea 2-1

India won the 2023 Women’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup, defeating South Korea 2-1 in Japan. Hockey India announced that for winning the first title of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the players and Rs 1 lakh each to the support staff.

India win the 2023 Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup, beat South Korea 2-1, in JapanHockey India announces the players will receive a cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs each and support staff will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each for clinching their maiden Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023…

Horrific road accident in Maharashtra, two killed in collision between car and container

Two people were killed, while one was seriously injured in a collision between a car and a container vehicle on the Samruddhi Highway in Chandanjira near Jalna, Maharashtra. All the dead and injured were members of the same family. The police chased and arrested the driver of the container vehicle who was trying to escape from the spot after the accident.

Maharashtra | Two people died, and one critically injured in a collision between a car and a container vehicle on Samruddhi highway in Chandanjira near Jalna. All the deceased and the injured were members of the same family. Driver of the container vehicle, who was trying to…

Five vehicles parked on the road gutted in Gujarat farm fire

In Gujarat’s Botad, five cars parked in a field near the Sarangpur temple were burnt to ashes due to fire in a roadside field. Fire engines and police are present on the spot.

#WATCH , Five parked cars gutted due to a fire in a farm located on the roadside near Sarangpur temple in Gujarat's Botad. Fire tenders and police are present at the spot.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha

After meeting LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, I had a courtesy meeting with Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar today. There has been a lot of development and change in Jammu and Kashmir. Along with this, the number of tourists coming to UT is also increasing. I have requested the LG to help us build Maharashtra Sadan in J&K for tourists coming from the state. During this, Shinde’s son and MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde also met LG.

I had a courtesy meeting with J&K LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar today. A lot of development and change has happened in J&K. With this, the number of tourists visiting the UT is also increasing. I have requested the LG to facilitate us to construct a Maharashtra Sadan in J&K for…

Free bus travel scheme for women started in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah lashed out at BJP

Attacking the BJP on the launch of the free bus travel scheme for women in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, earlier 30% women used to travel in buses, which reduced to 24% during the BJP government. They did not want women to come out of the house.

Earlier 30% of women used to travel in buses, which came down to 24% during the BJP government. They didn't want women to come out of the house": CM Siddaramaiah at the launch of free bus ride scheme for women in Karnataka

Building fire in Mumbai’s Dharavi, 6 injured

6 people were injured in a level 1 fire in a building in Mumbai’s Dharavi. The injured have been admitted to the hospital and the condition of all is stable.

Delhi Police Crime Branch takes gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in police remand for 4 days

punjab government increased vat on petrol and diesel prices

The Punjab government has increased VAT on the prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol will cost Rs 98.65 per liter and diesel will cost Rs 88.95 per liter in the state.

Bag full of socket bomb found in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, defused

Two arrested for posing as Abhishek Banerjee’s secretary to threaten railway employees in Kolkata

Indiscriminate firing in San Francisco, USA, 9 people injured, 2 killed in Kansas City

America. There has been a shooting incident in San Francisco. According to media reports, at least nine people were injured in the firing that took place on Friday night (local time) in Mission District. At the same time, 2 people died in Kansas City. Police believe it was a targeted attack. Giving information about the shooting incident, a San Francisco police officer said that the shooting happened during a party. The condition of all the injured is stable.