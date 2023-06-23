Breaking News: PM Modi said in the White House, the relationship between India and America should be sweeter

PM Modi said, the relationship between India and America should be sweeter

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raises a toast to the India-US relations at the State Luncheon attended by PM Modi

Antony Blinken discusses Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel and Indian yoga

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that India is a part of our daily life here in America. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri novels over samosas. We laugh at Mindy Kaling’s comedy. We dance to Diljit’s tunes at Coachella. By doing yoga, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "…Here in the US, India is part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri's novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. We keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing Yoga."

Blinken Antony said, America-India dream is one

US Secretary of State Blinken Antony said whether we call it the American dream or the Indian dream. Our people believe deeply in opportunity. It doesn’t matter who we are or where we come from. We can make something else for ourselves.

Antony Blinken lauds Indo-US ties

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lauded India-US relations at the state lunch, which was also attended by PM Modi.

PM Modi attends US State Department luncheon in Washington DC

US Vice President Kamala Harris, Foreign Minister Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present at the luncheon organized by the US State Department in Washington DC.

PM Modi said in the White House, bright future coming together of talent-technology

At the high-tech handshake event with top CEOs of the US and India at the White House, PM Modi said that the coming together of talent and technology guarantees a bright future. Our cooperation matters not only to our own people but to the whole world. US President Joe Biden also addressed the high-tech handshake event with top CEOs of the US and India at the White House

Police arrested Kerala Police Congress president, got bail

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee tweeted that the attempt by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s police to arrest K Sudhakaran, president of the KPCC, is condemnable. Kerala Police’s Crime Branch has arrested Kerala Pradesh Congress President K Sudhakaran in an alleged cheating case related to fake antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal. He has been released on anticipatory bail.

Three killed in building collapse in Jam Nagar

Three people have died due to building collapse in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Hand grenade found in Kangra’s Fatehpur, bomb squad defused it

Hand grenade found in Fatehpur police station area of ​​Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Bomb squad defused.

Amit Shah said, there has been a lot of development in Jammu and Kashmir after the removal of Article 370.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that after the removal of Article 370, there has been a lot of development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Five gold smugglers arrested from Delhi airport

Five people have been arrested for smuggling gold worth more than Rs 2.6 crore from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The Customs Department gave this information in an official statement on Friday. The Customs officials have arrested these accused from the airport in two separate cases. In the first case, the authorities stopped four people who had come from Bangkok. Two of these people came on Tuesday while two others came on Wednesday.

DK Shivkumar taunted BJP, said- black money, where is the employment

I welcome all their (BJP) protests, but let me remind them that please bring out your party’s manifesto and fulfill whatever promises you have made. Where is the black money, where are the jobs?: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. shivkumar

Four killed in explosion at China’s steel mill

Four people were killed and five others were injured in an explosion at a steel mill in northeast China. The injured have been admitted to hospital. The local disaster management bureau said in a statement that the Yingku Iron and Steel Co., located in Yingku. Ltd. in a blast furnace. Yingqu is located in Liaoning Province, east of Beijing.

BJP attack

BJP is continuously attacking the meeting of opposition parties held in Patna. In this episode, Maharashtra’s Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that in this meeting all the dynastic parties are forging an alliance to save their families. Similar attempts were made in 2019 as well but to no avail:

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Opposition Meeting: In this meeting all the dynasty parties are forging alliances to save their families. Similar attempts were made in 2019 as well but to no avail.

Bomb threat in Mumbai and Pune

Maharashtra’s Mumbai Police has said that a person has threatened to explode on the phone in the Mumbai Police Control Room. Police said that on June 22, an unknown person had called for blasts in Mumbai (Andheri and Kurla West area) and on June 24 in Pune. The caller also demanded Rs 2 lakh to stop the blast. The caller has been identified as a resident of Jaunpur, UP. Police said that a case has been registered under sections 505(1)(b), 505(2) and 185 of the IPC and further investigation is underway.

Maharashtra | Mumbai Police control room received a call from an unidentified person on June 22 about blowing up Mumbai (Andheri and Kurla West Area) and Pune on June 24. The caller also demanded Rs 2 lakh to stop the blast. The caller is identified as a resident of Jaunpur.

Amit Shah’s taunt

Taking a dig at the ongoing meeting of opposition parties in Patna, Amit Shah has said that a photo session is going on in Patna today. All the opposition leaders are coming on one platform and want to give a message that we will challenge BJP and Modi ji. I want to tell the leaders of the opposition that no matter how many hands you join, you cannot come together and even if you come, it is certain that Modi ji will come with more than 300 seats in 2024.

Amit Shah: Today a photo session is going on in Patna. All the opposition leaders are coming on one platform and want to give a message that we will challenge BJP and Modi ji. I want to tell the leaders of the opposition that no matter how many hands you join, you cannot come together and even if you do come, in 2024 Modi ji will have more than 300 seats.

Amit Shah reached Jammu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Jammu. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dr.Jitendra Singh welcomed him. Amit Shah has reached Jammu on a one-day tour.

J&K: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Jammu. He was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh. Shah is on a one-day visit to the UT today.

four terrorists killed

Army and police personnel have killed four terrorists in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. All the terrorists were trying to infiltrate the Indian border through PoK. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the terrorists were killed by the security personnel in the Kala Jungle of Machhal sector.

In a joint operation, Army and Police killed four terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from Pak-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK): Jammu and Kashmir police

CBI registered the case

The CBI has registered a case against IL&FS Energy Development Company Limited and its directors for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 100.03 crore.

CBI registers a case against IL&FS Energy Development Company Limited and its directors for allegedly duping Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs 100.03 crore: CBI

Terrorism will have to be dealt with strictly- Kwatra

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said about PM Modi’s statement during his US visit that PM Modi said that even after two decades of 9/11 and a decade of 26/11, the problem of terrorism remains a serious challenge for the global community. happened. Clearly, what he was highlighting was the need for the international community to recognize that those who sponsor terrorism, support terrorism, pose a serious threat to the security of our societies and Will have to be dealt with very strictly.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra: PM said that even after the two decades of 9/11 and one decade of 26/11, the problem of terrorism remains a pressing challenge for the global community. Clearly, what he was highlighting was the need for the international community to recognize that the people who sponsor terrorism, support terrorism, pose a serious threat to the security of our societies and will have to be dealt with very strictly.

BJP tightened up on the meeting of opposition parties

Taking a jibe at the meeting of opposition parties in Bihar, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Nitish Kumar is preparing a procession for 2024. He said that there is a bridegroom in the procession, but who is the bridegroom of the procession? Everyone is calling himself PM contender.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad: "Nitish Kumar is holding a procession for 2024 in Patna, there is also a groom in the procession, so who is the bride of the procession? Everyone is calling himself PM contender."

Vinay Kwatra gave information

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra briefed about the ongoing state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States of America.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra briefs about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing State visit to the USA

Major accident in Katni of Madhya Pradesh

A big accident has happened in Katni of Madhya Pradesh. One person died due to the collapse of a culvert under construction in Khohari village of Reethi police station area. Tehsildar Rajeev Mishra told that a laborer named Neeraj was buried under the debris of the culvert under construction. He died due to suffocation. Some other people were working but all of them are safe.

Madhya Pradesh: One person died after a culvert under construction collapsed in Khohari village under Reethi police station area of Katni. Tehsildar Rajeev Mishra said, "A laborer named Neeraj was buried under the debris of the culvert under construction. He died due to suffocation. Some other people were working but they all are safe."

Democracy is in our veins – PM Modi

In response to a question during his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that democracy is in our veins and there is no question of discriminating against anyone on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Modi said that our government runs on the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas and there is no discrimination in India’s democratic values.