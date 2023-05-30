Breaking News: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav flagged off Bikaner-Pune Express train

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav flagged off Bikaner-Pune Express train

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav flagged off the Bikaner-Pune Express train through video conferencing. He said, the speed with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to lay new tracks, I can assure you that in the coming months a lot of new capacities will be created in the railway sector. 10 years ago, new tracks were laid only up to 4 km in a day and today it takes up to 14 km in a day.

Rahul Gandhi reached San Francisco, America

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached San Francisco, America. He is on a 10-day tour of America.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in San Francisco, USA. He is on a 10 days visit to the United States.

Wrestlers handed over medals to Naresh Tikait, five days ultimatum to the government

The wrestlers agitating against Brijmohan Singh reached Haridhar on Tuesday and handed over the medal to farmer leader Naresh Tikait. These wrestlers had announced to shed their medals in the Ganges. However, these wrestlers did not throw the medals in the Ganges after persuasion by the farmer leader, but gave an ultimatum of five days to the government.

Amit Shah holds all-party meeting at CM House in Imphal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held an all-party meeting at Chief Minister’s residence in Imphal, Manipur.

Sachin Tendulkar appointed as Smile Ambassador for Clean Mouth Campaign

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been appointed as the Smile Ambassador of Maharashtra for the Swachh Mukh campaign. This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Karnataka Additional Director General B Dayanand becomes the new Police Commissioner of Bengaluru

The Karnataka government on Tuesday transferred Bengaluru city police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy and appointed B Dayanand as additional director general of police (intelligence) in his place. Reddy has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of the Internal Security Division. In addition, the government appointed Additional Director General (ADGP) rank Traffic Special Commissioner Dr M A Saleem as the Director General (DGP) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). ADGP K V Sharat Chandra, who headed the CID, has been appointed as ADGP (Intelligence).

Sanjay Raut said, Devendra Fadnavis made Havaldar a constable and Havaldar a commissioner

Shiv Sena Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday that he will tell how satisfied Devendra Fadnavis is. A sergeant was made a constable and a commissioner was made a sergeant. The person who is himself dissatisfied, what can he say about the satisfaction of others. What is visible on their face is not in their mind, they are sad.

Shahbad murder case, Delhi government will give 10 lakh compensation and legal help to Sakshi’s family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on the Shahbad massacre that it is a very painful incident and the amount of condemnation it deserves is less. In order to get the harshest punishment for the accused (Sahil), the Delhi government will field the biggest lawyer in the court. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the relatives of the deceased.

This is a very painful incident and the amount of condemnation it deserves is less. To get the harshest punishment for the accused (Sahil), the Delhi government will field the biggest lawyer in the court. Will give Rs 10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of the deceased: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Shahbad murder case

Amit Shah in Manipur: Together we are committed to ensure ‘peace and prosperity in the state’

In Manipur, Amit Shah said that together we are committed to ensure ‘peace and prosperity in the state’.

Emergency landing of training aircraft near Sambra airport in Karnataka Belagavi

Karnataka: A 2 seater trainer aircraft allegedly belonging to Redbird Aviation made an emergency landing near Sambra airport in Belagavi. Landing was done due to technical fault during the flight. Both the pilots have suffered minor injuries and have been taken to the Air Force hospital for treatment.

India’s growth momentum likely to sustain in 2023-24 amid easing inflationary pressures: RBI report

Sakshi murder accused Sahil sent to police custody for 2 days by the court

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail plea of ​​Manish Sisodia in the case filed by the CBI in the liquor scam case.

Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar, the lone Congress MP from Maharashtra, passed away in Medanta, Delhi.

Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar, the only Congress MP from Maharashtra, passed away today during treatment. He was 48 years old. He was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Delhi for the last three days. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment for kidney disease in Nagpur. But two days ago when his condition worsened, he was referred to Delhi by air ambulance. He was on ventilator for the last two days.

A bus going from Amritsar to Katra fell into a gorge, 7 people died

A bus going from Amritsar to Katra fell into a deep gorge. According to Jammu DC, 7 people died in the accident. CRPF, police and other teams are also here. An ambulance was called and the injured were immediately taken to the hospital. The dead bodies have also been taken to the hospital. A crane is being brought here to see if anyone is trapped under the bus. Rescue operation is going on. It is being told that the bus was coming from Amritsar and people from Bihar were aboard. They probably forgot the way to Katra and reached here

J&K | A bus going from Amritsar to Katra fell into a deep gorge. As per Jammu DC, 10 people died in the accident. More details awaited.Visuals from the spot.

Kharge-led delegation on Manipur violence to meet President today

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, a delegation led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will meet President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday morning to discuss the situation in Manipur. 25 days after the violence in Manipur, things have turned from bad to worse on the eve of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s much-awaited visit to Imphal