Breaking News : Successful launch of medium-range ballistic missile, Agni-1

Successful launch of medium-range ballistic missile, Agni-I

Defense Ministry Principal Spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said on Thursday that India conducted a successful training launch of medium-range ballistic missile, Agni-1, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. The missile is capable of hitting the target with a very high degree of accuracy. The training launch successfully verified all the operational and technical parameters of the missile.

Shinde writes letter to Jaishankar for baby Ariha stuck in foster home in Germany for 20 months

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wrote to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, drawing his attention to the case of baby Ariha Shah, who has been stuck in a foster home in Germany for the last 20 months.

32 kg gold dumped in Sri Lankan sea route recovered

In a joint operation by Coast Guard, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs Department, 32 kg of gold thrown into the sea has been recovered. According to an official release, gold worth about Rs 20.20 crore was being smuggled from India to Sri Lanka. The seizure was made on the basis of a specific intelligence input from the DRI regarding drug smuggling between Sri Lanka and India, following which a joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and DRI was launched on 30 May. The smugglers had thrown the gold into the sea while being chased by the officials of the agencies, following which it was unearthed by divers.

Ashwini Vaishnav chairs the meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliamentarians on Railways

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Thursday presided over a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Members of Parliament on Railways on the subject of catering services and station development in Railways. On the issue of catering services, the members were informed that around 1.8 crore passengers travel in trains daily and all efforts are being made to ensure provision and availability of adequate catering facilities in trains and stations, according to a statement issued.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Eknath Shinde

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday. He met at the residence of Eknath Shinde.

Fire in Ludhiana’s Tajpur Road dyeing factory

A fire broke out in a dyeing factory located on Tajpur Road, Ludhiana, Punjab. 5 fire engines are present on the spot. Awaiting more details.

Mamata Banerjee will take out candle march today in support of wrestlers

In Kolkata, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee said, we will take out a candlelight march till Gandhi statue today in support of the protesting wrestlers.

FIR lodged against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad

Thane Police said on Thursday that an FIR has been registered at Hill Line Police Station against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad for his remarks against the Sindhi community. Sections 153A, 153B, 295A and 298 of IPC have been included in the FIR.

715 grams of gold recovered from a passenger coming from Bangkok at Jaipur airport

At Jaipur International Airport, the Customs Department has recovered 715 grams of gold from a passenger coming from Bangkok. An official of the department told on Thursday that 715 grams of gold has been recovered from a passenger who came from Bangkok on Wednesday. He told that the value of recovered gold in the international market has been estimated above 40 lakhs. This passenger is being questioned. The department is probing the matter.

Allegations of ‘misbehavior’ with Manish Sisodia, Delhi court orders to preserve CCTV footage

Aurobindo Pharma director Sharat P Reddy turns approver in Delhi liquor scam case

IAF trainee plane crashes in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Makali village in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. Both the pilots including a lady pilot are safe. Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident: IAF official

IAF trainee plane crashes in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka

The country is different and the Prime Minister is different, both should not be seen together – Bhupesh Baghel

The country is different and the Prime Minister is different, both should not be seen together. What Rahul Gandhi is saying should be taken seriously, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reacted to BJP’s reactions after Rahul Gandhi’s statement in America.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds delegation level meeting with Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’

In Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a delegation-level meeting with Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. The agenda includes strengthening the economy, energy, infrastructure, education sector and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Tripura cadre IPS Rajeev Singh appointed new DGP of Manipur

Rajeev Singh was appointed as Manipur DGP, Chief of Police Force. P Dongel has been appointed as OSD (Home).

Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand, Vishisht Seva Medal takes over as the Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA)

Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand, Vishisht Seva Medal took over as the Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA), this information was given by the Ministry of Defence.

A fire broke out in a 5-storey building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue Central in Kolkata, fire brigade and several teams are present on the spot.

West Bengal, a fire broke out in a 5-storey building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue Central Kolkata. Fire tenders are present on the spot, efforts are being made to control the fire. Awaiting more details.

Judicial commission will be formed to probe the violence: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said, due to a hasty decision of the Manipur High Court in April, caste violence and violence between two groups started here. For the last 6 years, since the BJP government came in Manipur, Manipur was free from bandh, curfew and violence. The double engine government in Manipur achieved unprecedented achievements in all parameters of development. Violent incidents have taken place in Manipur in the last 1 month. Prime Minister Modi, on my behalf and on behalf of the Government of India, express my condolences to the families of those citizens who died in Hamal violence. CBI will investigate 6 cases of violence. It has been announced to give compensation of 10 lakhs to the victims of violence, in which 5 lakhs will be contributed by the state and 5 lakhs by the central government.

Judicial inquiry commission to be set up to investigate Manipur violence – Amit Shah

Sakshi murder case accused Sahil produced, court extends police remand for three days

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in heart, Delhi Police produced Sahil in court today, court extended police custody of accused Sahil for three days

I am probably the first person to get maximum punishment for defamation: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that all the institutions in India are controlled by BJP, no institution is helping. At the same time, he said that he is probably the first person to get the maximum punishment for defamation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a press conference in Imphal at 11 am regarding Manipur violence

BSF jawans killed an intruder crossing the international border from Pakistan side in Samba area

BSF jawans killed an intruder crossing the international border from Pakistan side in Samba area.

Alappuzha-Kannur Express caught fire, no casualty reported

Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express caught fire late night at Kannur railway station in Kerala. The fire has been brought under control. There is no information of any kind of loss of life. Railway has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The investigation is on.

PM Modi will talk face to face with Nepal’s PM Prachanda on border dispute today

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has come on a four-day visit to India with his daughter Ganga Dahal on Wednesday (May 31). PM Prachanda will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House today. During this, the border dispute can also be discussed between the two leaders.